Online Food Delivery Market 2024 Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2032

Introduction:

The global online takeaway food market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 254 billion by 2028, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is fueled by several favorable market dynamics, including increased demand from emerging markets, higher internet penetration, urbanization, and the expanding working population.

Transforming Food Retailing:

Over the past decade, the food retailing landscape has undergone significant transformation, particularly with the advent of online delivery models. These platforms offer consumers unparalleled choice and convenience, revolutionizing the way food is ordered and consumed. The market is primarily dominated by two business models: “Aggregators” and “New Delivery Players,” with traditional aggregators holding a dominant position.

Innovations in Delivery Channels:

Modern delivery options have revolutionized the food delivery process, with the emergence of high-tech solutions such as drones, robots, and parachutes. These innovations represent a dramatic shift in the delivery landscape, enhancing efficiency and customer experience. Additionally, the rise of virtual kitchens, particularly prevalent in Asia and the Middle East, has further disrupted the industry. These off-premise kitchen models, such as Deliveroo’s ‘dark kitchens,’ operate solely in the online space, catering to the growing demand for virtual dining experiences.

Report Overview:

The report titled “Global Online Food Delivery Market [By Region- North America (The US & Canada), Europe (The UK, France & Germany), Asia Pacific (China & India) & Latin America (Brazil)] Market Outlook 2028” offers a comprehensive analysis of the global online takeaway food market. It provides qualitative and quantitative insights, including market dynamics, regional analysis, and profiles of leading companies.

Parameter Highlights:

Key parameters include a base year of 2012 and a forecast period from 2021 to 2028, with revenue forecasts in US$ billions and volume projections in millions. Country coverage spans major markets such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Brazil, India, and China. Major vendors profiled in the report include Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero SE, Uber EATS, DoorDash Inc., Deliveroo, Postmates, and Zomato.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the global online takeaway food market based on type (restaurant-to-consumer, platform-to-consumer), delivery model (traditional, aggregators, new delivery model), distribution channel (websites/desktop, mobile applications), and regional outlook covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Conclusion:

As the global online takeaway food market continues to evolve, stakeholders have an opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends and innovations. With a focus on convenience, technology, and customer experience, the industry is poised for sustained growth, offering lucrative prospects for food manufacturers, delivery partners, and end-users alike.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

