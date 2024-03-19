Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Israel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Tel Aviv has donated US$500,000 (about NT$15.9 million) to local government agencies in Israel.

The Federation of Local Authorities in Israel posted a message of thanks to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv for the donation on Thursday (March 14). Taiwan’s representative office replied with a post that said it was glad a partnership had begun, and that it looked forward to more exchanges soon.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry told Taiwan News the donation would be used to sponsor medical emergency response patrol teams in 12 Israeli cities. The ministry said the teams will be staffed by volunteers, and organized by the federation to whom the money was given.

The ministry said the items donated include communications and medical supplies, and that the funds will not be used to support military operations in Gaza. The foreign ministry also said it hopes Israel and Palestinian authorities will continue to pursue a ceasefire in line with previous efforts.

The donation comes as Israel faces the weakening of typically rock-solid support from the U.S. over the ongoing military campaign in Gaza that has left more than 30,000 Palestinians dead. Children are estimated to account for more than 40% of those killed.

Multiple protests have occurred in Taiwan calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and accusing the Israeli government of committing genocide against Palestinians. Despite the protests, Taiwan's support for Israel has remained strong since the surprise Hamas attack that killed more than 1,100 Israelis and foreign nationals last October.

Israel has denied genocidal intent against Palestinians in the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ). In defense of genocide claims brought by South Africa, Israel argued that the war in Gaza is one of defense, and is against the Palestinian military group Hamas, not the Palestinian people.

When ruling on the case in late January, the ICJ called on Israel and its military “to take all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide. It stopped short of calling for the ceasefire that was requested by South Africa's legal team.