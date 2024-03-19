Gallium Nitride Market Size 2024 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2032

Market Overview

The global gallium nitride market is poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 298 million by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. Gallium Nitride (GaN) finds extensive applications in semiconductor power devices, RF components, and LEDs, driving its market growth.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing Demand for Electronic Devices: Gallium Nitride, replacing materials like sapphire and silicon carbide, is favored for its superior properties including high output power, energy efficiency, and lower resistance, thus meeting the rising demand for electronic devices. Energy Efficiency and Conservation: The imperative to conserve energy fuels the adoption of GaN due to its high breakdown voltage and reduced conduction losses, contributing significantly to market expansion. Rise in Hybrid Electric Vehicles: The increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles further propels the gallium nitride market, as GaN is preferred for its advanced applications in vehicle electronics. Diverse Applications: GaN’s advantages in sectors like defense, aerospace, and its role in 5G infrastructure development enhance its market growth, despite facing competition from alternatives like silicon carbide.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a temporary setback in the gallium nitride market, with manufacturing disruptions and a slowdown in the adoption of electric vehicles and other electronic devices. Trade activities declined as multinational companies adhered to government regulations, leading to a downturn in market growth.

Geographic Analysis

North America: Leading the global market share, North America benefits from developing IT infrastructure, increasing internet penetration, and a growing preference for electric vehicles. Europe: Witnessing notable growth, Europe’s industrialization drive supports the gallium nitride market expansion. Asia Pacific: With China as a major contributor due to rising R&D investments and technological advancements, the Asia Pacific region experiences substantial growth, driven by consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive sectors.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the gallium nitride market include Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, GaN Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo Inc., among others, along with several prominent contenders.

Market Segmentation

Wafer Size: Segmented into 2-inch, 4-inch, and 6-inch wafers. Device Type: Categorized into opto-semiconductor, power semiconductor, and RF semiconductor devices. Components: Includes transistors, diodes, rectifiers, and others. Applications: Encompasses light detection, wireless and EV charging, radar, satellite radio frequency, and more. End Users: Covers ICT, automotive, renewables, consumer electronics, military, aerospace, medical sectors, among others. Regional Analysis: Divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with key countries highlighted in each region.

This comprehensive overview illustrates the multifaceted dynamics, challenges, and opportunities shaping the global gallium nitride market landscape.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

