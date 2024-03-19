Biometrics Technology Market Research Report 2024 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2032

Market Overview

The global biometrics technology market achieved a valuation of US$ 20.6 billion, poised to surge to US$ 139 billion by 2030 with a projected CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Biometric technology revolutionizes identification, authentication, and recognition processes by utilizing diverse biological and behavioral characteristics, including fingerprints, facial features, iris patterns, and more.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Superior Security and User-Friendly Interface: Biometric technologies offer enhanced security while being user-friendly, cost-effective, and efficient, making them preferred over traditional PIN-based techniques. Government Initiatives and Mandates: Government initiatives aimed at curbing illegal entries and enhancing security, coupled with mandates such as e-passports adoption in over 120 countries, propel the demand for biometric solutions. Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements and the integration of biometrics across various sectors, particularly the government, contribute to market expansion. COVID-19 Implications: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of contactless biometric systems like face recognition to mitigate virus transmission risks, particularly notable in sectors such as BFSI, leading to increased market adoption.

Challenges and Opportunities

Cost Considerations: Despite the advantages, the high implementation cost associated with biometric technology poses a challenge to market growth. Multimodal Biometrics and Emerging Applications: The development of multimodal biometrics and its application in e-commerce and cloud computing presents promising growth opportunities for market players.

Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific: Anticipated to witness the fastest growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing airport hubs, and initiatives like UIDAI in India and e-KTP in Indonesia, fostering biometric adoption. North America: Expected to dominate the market owing to widespread adoption across sectors like defense, commerce, homeland security, and justice.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global biometrics technology market include Thales Group, Safran S.A., NEC Corporation, FUJITSU FRONTECH LIMITED, and others, alongside several prominent contenders.

Market Segmentation

End-User Segmentation: Covers public sector, banking & financial sector, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and others including hospitality, retail, and automotive industries. Type of Biometrics: Segregated into physiological biometrics (fingerprint, face, iris, hand geometry, etc.) and behavioral biometrics (signature, voice, etc.).

Regional Breakdown

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Western Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain; Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (MEA: UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others)

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

