Service Robotics Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2024-2032

Market Outlook

The service robotics market is poised for exponential growth, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% between 2021 and 2030, projecting a valuation of US$ 240 billion by 2030. Service robots, designed for semi or fully autonomous tasks, offer invaluable assistance in hazardous or monotonous jobs, enhancing efficiency while reducing the risk of accidents.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed the adoption of service robotics across various sectors, particularly in healthcare and sanitation, to minimize human contact and curb virus transmission. Applications like disinfection and delivery robots witnessed heightened demand, with hospitals in China alone procuring over 2000 UVD robots for efficient virus eradication using UV-C light.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Technological Advancements: Continued innovation, exemplified by initiatives like SoftBank Robotics Group’s collaboration with Bear Robotics to introduce the efficient SERVI robot for the food and healthcare industries, fuels market expansion. Rise in Robotics Surgeries: The increasing prevalence of robotics-assisted surgeries, coupled with the growing geriatric population, presents significant growth opportunities, particularly in the healthcare sector. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): The incorporation of AI and escalating demand for automation augur well for market growth, enhancing the capabilities and applications of service robotics. Efficiency and Error Reduction: Service robotics’ ability to perform tasks efficiently and accurately, minimizing the potential for human error, drives adoption across diverse industries.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the high capital investment associated with procurement and programming may pose challenges, the potential applications and benefits of service robotics present lucrative opportunities for market players.

Geographic Analysis

North America : Dominates the global service robotics market, driven by extensive applications in defense and increasing industrialization. The presence of major players and rising production further bolster market growth.

Asia Pacific: Witnessing notable growth propelled by the thriving automotive industry, manufacturing establishments, and increasing adoption of service robotics for automation.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global service robotics market include iRobot Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., and others, alongside numerous prominent contenders driving innovation and market expansion.

Market Segmentation

Component Type: Hardware (including airframe, sensors, cameras, etc.) and software. Environment: Segregated into aerial, ground, and marine. Type: Professional and personal/domestic service robotics. Application: Encompassing various sectors such as medical, defense, entertainment, logistics, construction, and more. Regional Breakdown: Covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with key countries within each region.

