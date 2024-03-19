Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Trends 2024 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2032

Market Dynamics

The global electronic design automation tools (EDA) market reached a valuation of US$ 10.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to ascend to US$ 25.4 billion by 2030, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.51% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. EDA tools, comprising software and hardware, are integral for developing semiconductor devices and chips in manufacturing industries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

While the COVID-19 pandemic momentarily disrupted the growth of the global EDA market due to challenges like raw material shortages and workforce disruptions, it simultaneously accelerated the adoption of automation to mitigate the pandemic’s effects. Industries swiftly transitioned to virtual operations, driving demand for automated devices and presenting lucrative opportunities for market players.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Rise of Cloud Computing and IoT: The proliferation of cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) offers promising prospects for EDA tool market players. Advantages such as cost efficiency and error reduction are driving the adoption of technology over traditional methods. Demand for Miniaturized Electronic Products: Increasing demand for miniaturized electronic products, especially in data centers, is fueling the need for Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and driving market growth. Accessibility of Designs: Easy access to designs facilitated by cloud computing is gaining traction, further propelling the EDA tool market. Technological Advancements: Launches of advanced technologies like FPGA-based prototyping solutions and automation testing tools are expected to boost market growth.

Challenges and Limitations

Economic uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic pose notable challenges for market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

North America, with its strong presence in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, and defense sectors, is anticipated to lead the global EDA market, closely followed by the Asia Pacific region. Rapid adoption of cloud services and technological advancements are driving market growth in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global EDA market include Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Mentor (a Siemens Business), Silvaco, Inc., Vennsa Technologies, ANSYS, Inc., and Altium LLC, alongside various other prominent contenders.

Market Segmentation

Type: On-premise solutions and cloud-based solutions. Product Type: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), Multi-Chip Module (MCM), Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), IC Physical Design & Verification. Application: Consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, medical, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, among others. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with respective key countries.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

