Cloud Telephony Service Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2032

Market Overview

The global cloud telephony service market reached a valuation of US$ 19.10 billion, with projections indicating a robust growth to US$ 65.10 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.35% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Cloud telephony service facilitates the infrastructure for data communication, hosting multiple applications like telecommunications, storage, and switching through the cloud.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Transition to IP Networks: Telecom companies are increasingly transitioning from traditional methods to IP networks, making power supply more accessible, consequently driving market growth. Cost-Effectiveness: Cloud telephony services offer cost-effectiveness compared to conventional telephony services, serving as a significant driver for market expansion. Digitalization and Cloud Adoption: The escalating trend of digitalization and the widespread adoption of cloud services are expected to influence market growth positively in the forthcoming years. Launch of Advanced Technologies: Introduction of advanced technologies in the market, such as Tata Tele Business Services’ cloud-based communication solution, is anticipated to propel market growth further. R&D Activities: Increasing R&D activities aimed at enhancing security and efficiency are poised to drive market growth in the foreseeable future.

Challenges and Limitations

Concerns regarding lack of knowledge and security issues may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

North America : Dominates the global cloud telephony service market, attributed to significant developments and the increasing use of cloud computing technology. Additionally, government initiatives towards advanced IT infrastructure further propel regional growth.

: Dominates the global cloud telephony service market, attributed to significant developments and the increasing use of cloud computing technology. Additionally, government initiatives towards advanced IT infrastructure further propel regional growth. Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness notable growth due to rapid urbanization, increasing technology adoption, and rising awareness regarding the cost efficiency of cloud-based services, particularly in emerging countries like India. The digitalization era and technological advancements in this region are also significant drivers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for the global cloud telephony service market, as industries shifted to remote work setups. Cloud telephony services emerged as a prominent demand, facilitating efficient communication links with call centers. Cost efficiency and effectiveness further fueled market growth during the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, 8×8 Inc., BroadSoft Inc., Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd., DIALPAD, Knowlarity Communications Pvt Ltd., Go 2 Market India Pvt. Ltd., and Mitel Networks Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation

Organization Size : Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises

: Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises Deployment Type : Cloud, Hosted

: Cloud, Hosted End User : Media & Entertainment, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Retail, Education, Others.

: Media & Entertainment, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Retail, Education, Others. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

