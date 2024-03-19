Smart Elevator Market 2024 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2032

Market Overview

The global smart elevator market was valued at US$ 18.6 billion, with projections indicating a substantial increase to US$ 48.27 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Smart elevator systems incorporate advanced digital security controls, such as biometrics, touch screens, and destination dispatching, aimed at reducing waiting times and enhancing user experience.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: The growing migration from rural to urban areas worldwide is fueling the demand for infrastructure improvements, including smart elevators, to accommodate increasing population densities. Construction Activities: Rising construction activities, particularly in regions like Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, are driving urbanization and prompting investments in smart technologies, thereby boosting the demand for smart elevators. Time Efficiency: Smart elevators minimize waiting times, making them highly desirable in commercial and residential buildings, thus presenting lucrative opportunities for market players. Energy-Efficient Solutions: Advancements and innovations in energy-efficient technologies are propelling the adoption of smart elevators, aligning with sustainability goals and reducing operational costs for building owners. Internet of Things (IoT) Advancements: Continued advancements in IoT technologies are creating favorable growth prospects for smart elevator manufacturers, enabling seamless integration with building management systems and enhancing overall efficiency.

Challenges and Limitations

The high initial installation costs associated with smart elevators may pose a hindrance to market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific : Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the global smart elevator market, driven by infrastructure development efforts in emerging economies like Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, coupled with rising urbanization and improving living standards.

: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the global smart elevator market, driven by infrastructure development efforts in emerging economies like Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, coupled with rising urbanization and improving living standards. North America: Poised to dominate the global smart elevator market, supported by well-established infrastructure, rapid technology adoption, and increasing demand for modernization and upgrades.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a temporary decline in demand for smart elevators due to disruptions in the construction industry and the shift to remote work setups. However, as lockdown restrictions ease and construction activities resume, the market is expected to recover, particularly driven by the need for repairs and maintenance activities.

Market Segmentation

By Solutions : Elevator Access Control & Security, Elevator Automation, Elevator Modernization, Maintenance

: Elevator Access Control & Security, Elevator Automation, Elevator Modernization, Maintenance By Applications : Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Others

: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Others By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global smart elevator market include Schindler Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Otis Elevator Corporation, Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KONE Elevators Co. Ltd., ThyssenKrupp, Fujitec, Bosch Security Systems, and Hitachi Ltd, among others.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

