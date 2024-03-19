Risk Analytics Market 2024 Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2032

Market Overview

The global risk analytics market reached a valuation of US$ 26.71 billion, with projections indicating substantial growth to US$ 112.3 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted industries worldwide, including the risk analytics sector, causing uncertainties such as supply chain disruptions and revenue decline. However, the adoption of digitally-driven intermediaries is expected to increase, presenting growth opportunities for the global risk analytics market.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Automation Era: Increasing adoption of automation is a primary driver for the global risk analytics market, enhancing operational efficiency and risk management capabilities. Data Utilization: Companies are leveraging diverse data types from various external sources, enhancing risk assessment accuracy and effectiveness. Investments in Risk Analytics: Growing investments in risk analytics software solutions are fueling market expansion, enabling organizations to mitigate operational risks effectively. Innovative Solutions: Providers are introducing innovative solutions to aid organizations in risk management. For example, Moody’s Analytics launched Moody’s DataHub, a cloud-based platform for rapid data analysis and consumption. Internet of Things (IoT): IoT advancements are generating vast amounts of data, necessitating robust risk analytics solutions for data security and management, driving market growth.

Challenges and Limitations

High costs and installation complexity associated with risk analytics solutions may impede market growth.

Geographic Analysis

North America : Dominates the global risk analytics market due to advanced infrastructure, technological advancements, and widespread IoT adoption. The region hosts key market players, contributing significantly to revenue generation.

: Dominates the global risk analytics market due to advanced infrastructure, technological advancements, and widespread IoT adoption. The region hosts key market players, contributing significantly to revenue generation. Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by emerging economies offering lucrative opportunities. Increasing adoption of risk analytics solutions in sectors like BFSI, transportation, and manufacturing fuels regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global risk analytics market include Fidelity National Information Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Moody’s Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Axiomsl, Inc., Gurucul, Provenir, Risk Edge Solutions, among others.

Market Segmentation

Component : Software, Services

: Software, Services Deployment Type : On-Premise, On-Demand

: On-Premise, On-Demand Vertical: BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Others

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

