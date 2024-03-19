Smart Retail Market 2024 Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2032

The global smart retail market reached a valuation of US$ 19.1 billion. Forecasts indicate a robust trajectory, with the market projected to soar to US$ 166 billion by 2030, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is poised to experience significant growth in the global smart retail market, primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of broadband internet services. Major developing economies in the region contribute to promising growth prospects, with countries like Japan, China, and Australia witnessing a surge in the adoption of retail analytical platforms.

Influence Factors

The market growth is driven by the proliferation of solutions integrated with cloud and edge computing models, offering enhanced capabilities and efficiency. Advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), facilitate intelligent insights, thereby bolstering sales and customer management.

The utilization of Robotics and Automation, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to drive market expansion by enhancing productivity and accuracy. Future trends indicate the adoption of technologies such as cloud, beacons, and mobile to enhance the shopping experience.

However, stringent data regulations may pose challenges to market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Retail Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global smart retail market, causing supply chain disruptions and temporary shutdowns in the electronics industry. Retail stores faced closures due to government regulations, hindering the adoption of smart retail technologies. Nevertheless, post-pandemic recovery is anticipated, with automation expected to accelerate growth significantly.

Key Competitors

Major players in the global smart retail market include Intel Corporation, IBM, Samsung Electronics, Amazon, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and others.

Market Segmentation

By System:

Digital Signage Solutions

Smart Labels

Smart Payment Systems

Intelligent Vending Machines

Augmented Reality Solutions

Virtual Reality Solutions

POS Solutions

Smart Carts

Robotics

Analytics

By Application:

Foot-traffic Monitoring

Inventory Management

Loyalty Management and Payment

Predictive Equipment Maintenance

Brand Protection

Smart Fitting Rooms

By Retail Offering:

Apparel and Accessories

Fast-moving Consumer Goods

Hardlines and Leisure Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

