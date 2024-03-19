Heart Pump Device Market Share 2024 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Size, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2032

The global market for heart pump devices attained a valuation of US$ 2.35 billion. Forecasts paint a robust growth trajectory, with the market anticipated to reach US$ 14.1 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Understanding Heart Pump Devices

Heart pump devices, surgically implanted to maintain cardiac function, serve the critical function of pumping blood from the heart’s lower chamber to the body. These mechanical pumps play a pivotal role in managing advanced heart failure cases.

Influential Factors

Escalating incidences of cardiovascular diseases are the primary drivers propelling the demand for heart pump devices globally.

Regulatory approvals for innovative devices, exemplified by Medtronic Plc’s FDA approval for a less invasive heart pump implant procedure, are expected to bolster market growth.

The persistent shortage of organ donors amplifies the need for heart pump devices, particularly in cases of severe heart diseases.

High healthcare expenditure, especially in emerging economies, coupled with a growing geriatric population vulnerable to heart diseases, augments market demand. However, the substantial cost associated with heart pump devices could potentially hinder market growth.

Geographic Analysis

North America is poised to dominate the global heart pump device market, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and a burgeoning geriatric population. The region witnesses a staggering number of annual cardiovascular disease-related deaths, spurring demand for these devices. Furthermore, the aging demographic trend is expected to further propel market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant traction, fueled by the escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and supportive government initiatives.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has paradoxically had a positive impact on the global heart pump device market. Emergency approvals from regulatory bodies, such as the FDA, witnessed a surge due to the global health crisis. Patients with COVID-19-related heart failure significantly boosted the demand for heart pump devices. For instance, Abiomed received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for left-sided Impella heart pumps to support patients undergoing Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment.

Key Competitors

Key players in the global heart pump device market include Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Teleflex Incorporated, Getinge AB, SynCardia Systems, LLC, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc., CardiacAssist, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, and Jarvik Heart, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation

Heart Pump Device Market by Product:

Ventricular Assist Devices

Left Ventricular Assist Devices

Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

Biventricular Ventricular Assist Devices

Right Ventricular Assist Devices

Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps

Total Artificial Hearts

Heart Pump Device Market by Type:

Implanted Heart Pump Device

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Device

Heart Pump Device Market by Therapy:

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT)

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC)

Destination Therapy (DT)

Other Therapies

Heart Pump Device Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

