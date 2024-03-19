Taiwan's 1st pro boxing league fighters to square off in Taipei this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first boxing matches in Taiwan's first professional pugilist league start on Friday (March 22).

Taiwan Fighting Sports Co. on Jan. 9 announced the formation of the "Carry Fighting Championship" (CFC League), the first professional boxing association in Taiwanese history. Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is its honorary president.

On Monday (March 18), the organization revealed on its Facebook page that its first fights would be held in Taipei on Friday and Saturday (March 22-23).

The slugfest will be held at Legacy Max on the sixth floor of Shin Kong Mitsukoshi's A11 store in Taipei City's Xinyi District. On Friday, the doors open to ticket holders at 6 p.m., and the event will start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

That evening, the CFC League will showcase three exhibition bouts by six contracted professional boxers, with two fights in the 58 kg (130 lb) weight class and one in the 63 kg (140 lb) division. It will also include a single-elimination tournament among eight amateur boxers in the 75 kg (165 lb) division, with the champion winning an undisclosed cash prize.

The Saturday brawl opens to ticket holders at 3:30 p.m., kicks off at 4 p.m., and is slated to last until 7:30 p.m. That day's competition, CFC Street, will feature two single-elimination tournaments of eight amateur boxers each in the 67 kg (147 lb) and 60 kg (132 lb) weight classes for the chance to duke it out for cash winnings.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday competitions can be purchased on the KKTIX website.