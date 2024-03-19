Taiwanese cartoonists stun visitors at New York comics festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese cartoonists Pam Pam Liu (劉盼妤) and Eli Lin (依萊) attended the New York Comics and Cartoon Museum Arts Fest (MoCCA Arts Fest) on Saturday (March 16) and Sunday (March 17).

The two artists have been to several European comic festivals, but MoCCA Arts Fest marks their first American one, CNA reported. Sitting at tables 158 and 159, the artists chatted with fans and even sketched on the spot for them.

In an interview with CNA, Liu said that compared to European book fairs, this comic festival has a stronger independent flavor and is more diverse, with many works by students or amateur artists visible. She noted that Americans love to chat and get to know the creator behind the creation.

“Taiwanese people tend to be shy and not good at expressing their opinions,” Liu said. Praise from her American readers not only boosted her confidence but also allowed her to improve her works by expressing her thoughts frankly, she said.

For Eli Lin, this is her first time in New York. She said that the international city is very receptive to art and that her readers were direct when expressing their opinions.

“I feel like I'm about to fly when I'm praised,” Lin said with a smile. “I feel encouraged. I like what I draw, and it makes me happy when I know they like it too."

Liu’s works are known for her dark sense of humor and absurdist fantasy, per Taiwan Comic Base. Lin’s works portray skillful lines and vivid colors, and she is known for combining fashion and history into her creations.

First held in 2002, MoCCA Arts Fest is New York’s largest independent comics and cartoon festival. More information can be found here.