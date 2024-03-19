Taiwan’s Shihmen Reservoir drops to less than 40% capacity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Shihmen Reservoir's water shortage rate has dropped to 36.3%, with the water level measured at 225.79 meters on Tuesday morning (March 19).

The dwindling water supply could soon affect agriculture and industrial water use in Taoyuan and Hsinchu. Ferry and yacht operators have been affected with the Jiangmuya (薑母島) Ferry Terminal shut down last month, and the Amuping Pier (阿姆坪) closed on Monday (March 18).

Low reservoir levels are due to less-than-expected spring rainfall. In addition, the large agricultural demand for water associated with the first rice planting has put a drain on water resources, per CTS.

The Water Resources Agency (WRA) is working with the Irrigation Agency to utilize other water sources, such as streams and ponds, to make up for the deficiency. It is also strengthening irrigation management operations to reduce water outflow from reservoirs.

By adjusting the amount of irrigation water according to the situation, officials hope to make the most effective use of water resources. The WRA's Northern District Branch said reservoir levels remain low despite a fourth wave of spring rains over the Shihmen Reservoir catchment area.

The WRA Northern District Branch office took advantage of favorable weather conditions to undertake the fourth artificial cloud seeding of the year. It hoped to increase the likely amount of rainfall by 10%.

However, the lack of rain over the past month has led the WRA to raise the water reserve indicator light from “blue” to "green." This indicates a need to conserve water resources for Taoyuan, New Taipei, Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Taichung counties and cities, per UDN.

The branch will reduce the amount of available irrigation water beginning Wednesday (March 20) as the first rice planting of the year is expected to be completed. This means that the agricultural water supply will drop from 1.4 million tons per day to about 400,000 tons.

If rainfall increases inflow into the reservoir, there will be no need for water conservation efforts. For the moment, the WRA is calling upon citizens and businesses to conserve water.