Malaysia Airlines Berhad Soars into KidZania Singapore as Official Airline Partner

Iconic Malaysia Airlines Brand Embarks on a Three-Year-Long Partnership to Instil Air Travel Awareness and Career Opportunities Among Youths

SINGAPORE & KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - KidZania Singapore, an award-winning interactive children's edutainment park that combines inspiration, fun and learning through ultra-realistic role-playing experiences, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Malaysia Airlines. This three-year-long collaboration represents the first major marketing initiative undertaken by Malaysia Airlines since 2019.Malaysia Airlines will brand the existing plane within KidZania's cityscape in Singapore, serving as the official airline partner for the coveted educational entertainment hot-spot. This alliance symbolises a shared vision between two prominent brands in providing enriching life experiences for children and youths in Singapore and beyond.The partnership will see fresh and intriguing programmes, aimed at exposing children to air travel's nuances and endless possibilities of career paths within the airline industry. By integrating real-life scenarios and professions within KidZania's fun-filled environment, Malaysia Airlines seeks to introduce children to various aspects of aviation, such as piloting, cabin crew responsibilities, and ground handling.Founder and Executive Chairman of Sim Leisure Group, Dato' Sim Choo Kheng, commented on this partnership,He further added,Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group, the holding company for Malaysia Airlines, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said: "KidZania Singapore is a part of the global edutainment brand, KidZania, that provides a safe, unique, and interactive environment where children can explore a city built for kids. They learn essential life skills through over 100 role-playing activities. KidZania Singapore reinforces the power of dreams, the importance of being responsible and independent, aiming to inspire and educate children through real-life experiences. KidZania Singapore will fully reopen in early Q2 2024.Malaysia Airlines' branding at KidZania Singapore signifies a milestone in the company's commitment to fostering education and career awareness among youths. This alliance enables Malaysia Airlines to reach out to the next generation of aviation enthusiasts in a unique and immersive setting.Hashtag: #Kidzania #MalaysiaAirlines

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About KidZania Singapore

KidZania Singapore is an interactive city made for children aged four to twelve that combines inspiration, fun and learning through realistic role-play. Kids independently explore a safe and contained 81,000 square feet kid-sized city with over 60 exciting careers that they can try. From Surgeon to Courier and Firefighter to Chef, experience the power of role-play in your child's development http://www.kidzania.sg/

About Sim Leisure Group

Sim Leisure Group Ltd is an international theme park developer based in Dubai, listed in Singapore and operating from Malaysia. Recognized as an international powerhouse in the theme park and leisure industry from Asia, Sim Leisure Group has garnered an impressive reputation for its expertise and innovation. With a track record of creating 300 international theme park projects worldwide, including renowned attractions such as DreamWorks, the John Wick ride in MOTIONGATE™ Theme Park Dubai, and Sea World Abu Dhabi and just recently Six Flags in Saudi Arabia, the group's standing in the industry is unrivalled.



Sim Leisure Group's portfolio includes award-winning ESCAPE parks in Penang (consistently rated as the No. 1 Theme Park in Malaysia over the last few years and recently the No. 3 Theme Park in Asia on Trip Advisor) and Petaling Jaya and Ipoh, which is currently under construction, with several upcoming projects both locally and internationally. In addition to its organic growth, the company has made strategic acquisitions, including the prominent edutainment facility KidZania Kuala Lumpur and more recently KidZania Singapore.



The group's ESCAPE brand of nature-based, retro-eco theme parks showcases Sim Leisure Group's expertise and forward-thinking approach, led by visionary founder and Executive Chairman, Dato' Sim Choo Kheng, who was recently inducted into the list of the World's Top 50 Theme Park Influencers by Blooloop, the world's leading platform for visitor attraction professionals. ESCAPE offers a unique play experience, combining thrilling rides and games hosted within a natural environment, allowing guests to reconnect with nature through self-directed and self-powered play.



In recent times, Sim Leisure Group has emerged a trailblazer in the international arena, making history by spearheading the first Asian attraction brand to be exported globally. With ongoing projects under negotiation across the Asia Pacific and Middle East, the company aims to become the most successful leisure company worldwide.



Sim Leisure Group constantly strives for excellence and does not settle for anything less. This mantra stems from the founder's obsession for upholding the highest quality & standards, consistently pushing boundaries and adopting an international global mindset. At Sim Leisure Group, it's never business as usual.



www.simleisuregroup.com



About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse richness. As the nation's flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.



Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. For more information, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and download the Malaysia Airlines app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips.

