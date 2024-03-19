North America RFID Tags Market Tomorrow’s Triumph Future-Proofing Your Business Through Market Size Analysis

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “North America RFID Tags Market“: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2034,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The North American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with an expected annual increase of 9.7% during the forecast period. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to reach a valuation of $5.32 billion by 2026. This report delves into the factors driving this growth and analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on market dynamics.

Market Overview:

RFID technology has emerged as a key enabler of efficiency and innovation across various industries, including retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. By offering real-time tracking and visibility of assets, RFID tags facilitate enhanced inventory management, improved supply chain logistics, and increased operational efficiency. The North American market, in particular, has witnessed significant adoption of RFID solutions owing to their diverse applications and the region’s robust technological infrastructure.

Factors Driving Growth:

Several factors contribute to the anticipated growth of the RFID tags market in North America. Firstly, the increasing emphasis on inventory optimization and supply chain efficiency is driving widespread adoption of RFID technology among retailers and logistics companies. Moreover, the rising demand for asset tracking and management solutions, particularly in industries such as healthcare and manufacturing, further propels market growth. Additionally, advancements in RFID technology, including the development of more cost-effective and versatile tags, are expanding the potential applications of RFID across various sectors.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The North American RFID tags market is characterized by the presence of several prominent players, including technology providers, solution integrators, and RFID tag manufacturers. Companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Key players are investing in research and development activities to enhance the functionality and performance of RFID tags, catering to evolving customer demands and industry requirements.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alien Technology Corporation

AMS AG

Atmel Corp

CipherLab Co., Ltd.

Confidex Ltd

Datalogic S.p.A.

GAO RFID, Inc.

Honeywell International

Impinj, Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

Omni-Id, Inc.

RF Code

SMARTRAC N.V.

Technology Solutions UK Ltd. (TSL)

ThinkMagic (Trimble)

Xerox Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented both challenges and opportunities for the RFID tags market in North America. While the initial disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing processes hampered market growth, the pandemic also underscored the importance of real-time visibility and inventory management solutions. As businesses strive to adapt to the “new normal” and implement measures to enhance resilience, the demand for RFID technology is expected to witness a significant uptick. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on contactless solutions and hygiene protocols is likely to drive increased adoption of RFID-enabled solutions in retail and other sectors.

Market Segmentation:

The North American RFID tags market can be segmented based on technology, application, and end-user industry. In terms of technology, passive RFID tags are expected to dominate the market, owing to their cost-effectiveness and suitability for various applications. Application-wise, RFID tags find extensive use in inventory management, asset tracking, and authentication. End-user industries driving demand for RFID solutions include retail, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and manufacturing.

Based on product type

– Active RFID

– Passive RFID

– Other RFID Types

Based on frequency band

– Low Frequency

– High Frequency

– Ultra-high Frequency

Based on wafer size

– 200mm

– 300mm

– 450mm

– Other Wafer Sizes

Based on material

– Glass

– Metal

– Paper

– Plastic

– Other Materials

Based on form factor

– Paper Tickets

– Label

– Key Fob

– Implants

– Card

– Button

– Wristband

– Other Form Factors

Based on industrial vertical

– Financial Services

– Healthcare & Medical

– Logistics & Transportation

– Agriculture, Farming & Livestock

– Automotive & Manufacturing

– Retail & E-commerce

– Consumer Goods

– Other Verticals

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Frequency Band and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2015-2026) are also included.

Regional Analysis:

Within North America, the United States accounts for the largest share of the RFID tags market, driven by the presence of major technology players, robust infrastructure, and widespread adoption across industries. However, Canada is also witnessing steady growth in RFID adoption, particularly in sectors such as healthcare and retail. Factors such as favorable government initiatives, technological advancements, and increasing awareness about the benefits of RFID technology are contributing to market expansion across the region.

