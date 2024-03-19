Alexa
Presidential visit to Taiwan's Taiping Island still up in air

Democratic Progressive Party caucus says decision will not be influenced by external pressure

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/19 16:20
Taiping Island. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will respect President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the National Security Bureau’s assessment on whether to visit Taiping Island before her second term ends, DPP caucus whip Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said during a press conference on Tuesday (March 19).

In response to a question about possible U.S. pressure influencing Tsai’s hesitation to visit Taiping Island, Wu said that the Taiwanese government would not succumb to external pressure, CNA reported. She questioned whether the Kuomintang was under pressure from China, given their silence amid China’s incursions into Taiwan’s territory.

Wu said that while China continues to create tension in the region, Taiwan plays a role in upholding regional stability and international cooperation.

Caucus Secretary-General Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) reiterated that Taiwan cooperates with the international community to maintain regional stability. As China continues to escalate the situation in the South China Sea, Taiwan's role should not be to acquiesce to Beijing’s provocations. Instead, Taiwan should work with the international community to avoid causing trouble for its partners.

Last month, Legislative Deputy Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) called on President Tsai to visit Taiping Island to defend national sovereignty. In January, DPP legislators Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) and Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) urged Tsai to make a trip for the inauguration ceremony of a dredging and pier renovation project.
Taiwan territory
Taiping Island
DPP
DPP caucus
Tsai Ing-wen

