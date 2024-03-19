Lingnan launches LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA to attract top students from all over the world

The first tertiary institution in Hong Kong to use the metaverse for admissions

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 -when publicly funded universities' admission quota of non-local students doubles to 40 per cent in the 2024/25 academic year. To attract outstanding students from around the world, the University officially launched, making it. Theasbrand new LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA breaks through geographical and time constraints by providing a one-stop undergraduate admissions information platform that allows prospective students to visit the Metaverse campus any time and from anywhere to access the latest and most comprehensive admissions information, and to select their preferred programmes.

Photo 1. Prof Lau Chi-pang, Associate Vice-President (Academic Affairs and External Relations), and Ms Margaret Cheung Wai-fong, Registrar of Lingnan University.

Photo 2&3. With the theme of undergraduate admissions, Lingnan University launches LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA, making it the first higher education institution in Hong Kong to use the metaverse for admissions purposes.



, said that LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA will help to expand the University's global reach and attract top students from all over the world. "Lingnan University is committed to establishing itself as a leading international research-intensive liberal arts institution in the digital era. Last year, we introduced Lingnan Metaverse, which provides virtual campus visits for secondary school students in Hong Kong, and has been well-received by the public as it allows them to obtain admissions information. This year, the university has launched LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA, which replicates our Tuen Mun campus, allowing users to explore Lingnan and gain a thorough understanding of the University's rich history and cultural heritage since it was founded in 1888. The platform's enrolment target has also expanded from Hong Kong to the rest of the world. Admission through LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA helps to reduce the use of printed promotional materials, and is in line with the global trend towards digitalisation and sustainable development."Prospective students from all over the world can invite their family and friends to visit this year-round open Metaverse campus with them for admission information, including programmes for the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Business, Faculty of Social Sciences, and School of Interdisciplinary Studies in the four teaching buildings, as well as browsing undergraduate admissions information booths, and registering for various admissions activities. They can explore every corner of the Metaverse campus on a computer or smartphone with a personal avatar from a first-person perspective, and experience the University's friendly, welcoming atmosphere. In addition, users can view the whole Lingnan campus from a bird's eye view via the Skyway, a walkway system where users enjoy a panoramic view of the campus that cannot be seen in the real world. This year, a real-time communication feature has been added, allowing visitors to interact and take part in in-depth discussions with Lingnan's undergraduate admissions team and departmental offices within the Metaverse campus., said "Enrolling in a preferred university is one of the most important decisions in life, especially for students studying abroad. The learning and living environments are critical factors in deciding where to study. Therefore, Lingnan University has launched LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA in a proactive and innovative way to enrich overseas students' understanding and experience of the university. We will invite faculty and staff to appear on the Metaverse campus from time to time to answer questions about hostels, exchanges, and internship opportunities. Staff and students will also act as tour guides to teach users about Lingnan. Games and activities will be available on the platform to further enhance the fun of applying, and we shall promote LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA through overseas networks to attract the attention of more students from around the world to Lingnan's latest undergraduate admissions information."Having won the THE Awards Asia 2023's Student Recruitment Campaign of the Year prize last year, Lingnan University will continue to upgrade its state-of-the-art Metaverse campus, adding additional undergraduate admissions information, as well as developing more interactive functions, games, and activities for the community.For more information about Lingnan undergraduate admissions, please visit " LingnanVerse 2.0 BETA ".

Website of Undergraduate Admissions Office, Registry: https://www.ln.edu.hk/admissions/ug

