Taiwan’s Foxconn shows off AI computing chops at Nvidia tech conference

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn showcased new AI servers and liquid cooling racks at the Nvidia GTC (GPU Technology Conference), reported CNA.

According to a Foxconn press release on Tuesday (March 19), the company teamed up with its subsidiary Ingrasys Technology for the conference. The company released its new Nvidia MGX-based servers, designed to be modular and efficient, and its ES2100 storage solution featuring the faster NVMe-oF standard.

According to a Forbes article, as AI-powered applications have become more popular, so has power consumption. GPUs are starting to generate heat that traditional air cooling methods cannot handle.

In response, Foxconn launched its next-gen GB200 NVL72, a liquid cooling rack solution, which is quieter and more efficient than air cooling.

Ingrasys Technology President Benjamin Ting (丁肇邦) in the press review said, “Our collaboration with Nvidia helps us deliver the latest accelerated computing technologies to our customers so they can build AI-powered data centers to suit a wide range of applications.” “Using the Nvidia MGX platform, we’re able to adopt modular designs to quickly and cost-effectively build different server configurations and reduce time to market,” he added.

Nvidia GTC was first held in 2009 and will run March 17-21. More information can be found here.