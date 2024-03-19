Alexa
Taiwan vice president-elect visits Czech Republic

Hsiao Bi-khim tours US, EU ahead of inauguration

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/19 15:22
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil talks to Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim, (X, Vystrcil_Milos photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) met Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil during her tour of Europe, reports said Tuesday (March 19).

Hsiao, a former envoy to Washington, has been visiting the United States and several European countries in the runup to her swearing-in on May 20. Her tour will also take her to Belgium, the seat of the European Union and NATO.

A picture of Hsiao with Vystrcil emerged on the latter’s X feed Tuesday, per CNA. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), she had been invited to speak at a seminar organized by the Czech think tank Sinopsis.

The vice president-elect met with old friends and exchanged views. Vystrcil visited Taiwan with a 90-member delegation in August 2020. He was the first legislative speaker from overseas to be invited to address the Legislative Yuan in 45 years, and he was also the first one from a country that was not a Taiwan diplomatic ally to do so.
