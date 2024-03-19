Taiwan blasts China's objection to 2024 Summit for Democracy participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan hit back at China’s protests over Digital Minister Audrey Tang’s (唐鳳) participation at the third Summit for Democracy in Seoul, South Korea.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健) said on Tuesday (March 19) that whenever Taiwan receives recognition or stands out on the international stage, China’s standard response is to protest. Liu questioned China's self-proclaimed status as a superpower given that it throws tantrums upon hearing Taiwan's participation in global events.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian (林劍) said, "There is only one China in the world” and that "Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory." He called on South Korea to stop giving the ruling Democratic Progressive Party a platform to carry out “Taiwan independence” activities under the banner of democracy and human rights.

In an unannounced video message, Tang said Taiwan suffers disproportionately from cyberattacks and that the country is eager to collaborate with the global community to uphold safety and sustainability as AI technology continues to develop.

This year’s Summit for Democracy, which was themed “Democracy for the Future Generations,” kicked off on March 18 and will conclude on March 20.

The Summit for Democracy was launched by U.S. President Joe Biden in 2021.