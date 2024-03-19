Alexa
Cold air mass could send temps below 10 C in north Taiwan

Weather bureau issues cold surge advisory for Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/19 14:20
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures could drop below 10 C in north Taiwan from Tuesday to Wednesday (March 19-20).

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a yellow cold surge advisory for Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County, with temperatures likely to dip below 10 C during the two days. From Wednesday to Thursday morning (March 21), cold conditions will continue in northern and eastern areas.

On Thursday morning, temperatures in some areas may be around 11 C, with some coastal and mountainous areas possibly experiencing lower temperatures. On Friday (March 22), temperatures will gradually rise, with partly cloudy to sunny skies forecasted on Saturday and Sunday (March 23-24).

Eastern Taiwan could see occasional showers over the weekend.
