Passengers arriving in Taiwan caught with e-cigarettes, HTPs face NT$5 million fine

Travelers not allowed to import or use e-cigarettes, HTPs for personal use, gift, or sale

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/19 13:06
New Taipei City Government Department of Health personnel seize packages of banned e-cigarette and heated tobacco products. (New Taipei City Governmen...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Inbound travelers on Monday (March 18) were reminded by the New Taipei City Government that if they are caught bringing e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products (HTPs) into Taiwan, they could face a maximum fine of NT$5 million (US$157,000).

The New Taipei City Government Department of Health issued a press release reminding the public that the import and use of electronic cigarettes and HTPs are prohibited. These regulations apply regardless of whether these products are for personal use or gifts, and they cannot be sold for profit.

If arriving passengers are caught with such products, they will be punished per Article 26 of the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法), with a fine of between NT$50,000 and NT$5 million. Confiscated goods will not be returned and will be destroyed.

The department said the anniversary of amendments to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act that banned e-cigarettes and HTPs is on Friday (March 22). Since the ban was imposed, there have been penalties for 118 cases of illegal importation, destroying nearly 7,000 heated tobacco sticks, heated tobacco units, and tobacco-like products.

New Taipei City Department of Health Director Chen Jun-chiu (陳潤秋) said that under the amendments passed last year, the manufacture, import, sale, supply, display, advertising, and use of all e-cigarettes and HTPs that have not passed the health risk assessment review are prohibited.

In addition, Chen said that new amendments to the act go into effect on Friday. Under the new regulations, the warning graphic area on cigarette packs must be increased to cover 50% of the front and back of the packaging.

Retailers found selling tobacco products that do not comply with the new packaging regulations may face fines of up to NT$50,000.
