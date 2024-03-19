Advantech Deepens NVIDIA Collaboration, Expanding Partnership as Global Distributor of NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software

TAIPEI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (2395.TW) today announced it has extended its collaboration with NVIDIA to become the first Taiwan-based company to become an official distributor of industrial PCs that are certified with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform for the development and deployment of production-grade AI applications, including generative AI. The recently announced NVIDIA AI Enterprise 5.0 will offer users a catalog of microservices, including NVIDIA NIM, a set of microservices for optimized inference on more than two dozen popular AI models. The software platform will enhance global enterprise productivity through industrial-grade edge computing, software and services.

"Advantech is committed to advancing its edge AI products and services. Through our existing Advantech Institute framework, we aim to train nearly 200 edge AI talents and experts. We strive to provide customers with comprehensive product offerings, as well as timely and professional technical services, ultimately aiming to accelerate the development and implementation of AI solutions at the edge," stated Miller Chang, President of Advantech's Embedded IoT Group.

According to Magic Pao, Advantech's Associate Vice President of the Industrial Cloud & Video Group, most customers in the industrial AI market are looking for GPU solutions that offer powerful performance and adaptability. "As the possibilities of AI applications expand, customers are also seeking ways to accelerate their development efficiency. That's where NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and microservices come in handy," he explained.

Advantech's End-to-End Edge AI Solutions Powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise

Advantech offers a comprehensive suite of solutions powered by NVIDIA AI products and services, include:

GPU Modules: SKY GPU cards are ideal for precise computer vision and analytics, delivering reliable performance over time.

GPU Servers: SKY series servers support up to 10 x NVIDIA GPUs and are designed for big data analysis, with improved acoustic and thermal management.

GPU Workstations: AIR-500 series products, certified by NVIDIA and Ubuntu, support up to four NVIDIA RTX professional GPU cards and powerful processors for data-driven applications.

Advantech Tier-1 Services: Global service teams offer localized technical support to expedite NVIDIA AI Enterprise adoption, helping ensure system stability and seamless integration of edge-to-cloud solutions.

Following this announcement, Advantech is gearing up to roll out edge AI systems that are compatible with NVIDIA AI Enterprise in Q2. Through ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA, Advantech aims to assist customers in developing AI solutions across various sectors.

