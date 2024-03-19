Whisky Hammer celebrates landmark 100th auction - its largest to date featuring over 5,000 lots

- …and puts £10,000 of whisky up for grabs for auction bidders

Left to right Craig and Daniel Milne of Whisky Hammer raise a dram to celebrate their 100th online auction

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 -Specialist spirits auctioneer, Whisky Hammer , is hosting its largest online whisky auction to date, with rare and unique bottles amongst the 5,000+ lots available for sale.Marking the company's 100auction, buyers have the chance to get their hands on some truly special whiskies going under the hammer, which include a 50 Year Old Macallan (Millennium Decanter) distilled in 1949 , a 40 Year Old Brora (distilled in 1972) and a 1976 Single Cask Ardbeg Whisky Hammer has also bottled a limited-edition whisky in celebration of the milestone – with just 100 bottles available to bid on. The 11-Year-Old blended Scotch whisky is being bottled at 100 Proof (57.1% ABV) and all bottles will be individually hand numbered, with bids starting at £30 per bottle.Now a go-to destination for buyers and sellers of rare and collectible whisky worldwide, Whisky Hammer is known for its previous high-profile sales including the record-breaking million-pound cask of Macallan whisky which lay forgotten for more than 30 years and a 55 Year Old Yamazaki which sold for £380,000.As a thank you to customers for their support over the last eight years, successful bidders in the 100auction will be entered into a prize draw to win a share of £10,000 worth of Still Spirit whisky vouchers – with 10 prizes in total and first place winning £5,000 to spend in the store. Each bottle won at auction will be the equivalent to one entry into the draw."The response from customers looking to take part in our 100auction has been incredible. Our entire team have been inundated with an impressive array of stand-out whiskies, some of which are rare, unique and hard to come by."We're giving successful bidders the chance to win a share of £10,000 worth of whisky in our prize draw. This is just a small token of thanks to the customers who have helped build and shape the business over the last eight years, and an opportunity for anyone looking to take part in the auction for the first time to be in with a chance to win an impressive amount of whisky!"Whisky Hammer was started in 2016 by brothers Daniel and Craig Milne who are originally from Macduff, near Speyside, an area renowned for the production of Scotch whisky. The business hosts monthly auctions dedicated to whisky and other fine spirits, which attract buyers and sellers from every corner of the globe. So far, Whisky Hammer has sold over 155,000 lots valued over £60 million to 88 countries worldwide.The 100auction will end at 3pm (GMT) on Sunday 24March. To register to take part in the auction, click here For more information on Whisky Hammer or for private sellers to submit bottles to auction, visit www.whiskyhammer.com Hashtag: #WhiskyHammer #WhiskyAuction

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Whisky Hammer

Whisky Hammer is a family run whisky auction service founded by brothers and keen whisky enthusiasts Daniel and Craig Milne, who are supported by a team of passionate experts acting as trusted advisors to both buyers and sellers. Whisky Hammer hosts monthly auctions dedicated to whisky and other fine spirits, which attract more than 200,000 buyers and sellers from every corner of the globe. It has auctioned a wide range of whiskies, both bottles and casks, recently achieving the world record for the highest value cask ever sold at auction.



The superior service offered by Whisky Hammer means it is trusted by some of the world's most prominent whisky collectors and sellers, with a 5-star TrustPilot rating. Its sister retail business, Still Spirit, comprises a whisky shop and dram bar offering over 200 rare whiskies based in Ellon, including an e-commerce site. In summer 2023, Whisky Hammer founders also launched independent bottling company, Halcyon Spirits.



Follow Whisky Hammer @whiskyhammer on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.whiskyhammer.com



