Slovakia representative eyes deeper cooperation with Kaohsiung

Bruno Hromy says cooperation in electric bus, digital technology industries underway

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/19 11:43
Slovakia Representative Bruno Hromy and Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai. (Kaohsiung City government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Slovakia Representative Bruno Hromy discussed bilateral cooperation in electric buses and digital technology during a meeting with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) on Monday (March 18).

Chen said that Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital, is an emerging and dynamic city that is not only one of Kaohsiung’s partner cities but also a great choice for investment in Europe due to its convenient geographical location, Liberty Times reported. Leveraging the advantages of both sides will facilitate more cooperation between enterprises, he said.

Slovakia’s robust automotive manufacturing industry, technological prowess, and solid foundation in digital and automotive technology make it an important hub for the development of the European technology industry, Chen said. As Kaohsiung develops its electric bus industry, Taiwanese and Slovakian industries can hopefully link together with the help of Hromy.

This would facilitate system integration between industries and cooperation with government agencies, the mayor added.

Hromy said Bratislava is a transportation hub connecting European cities and he welcomed cooperation between Kaohsiung and other southern Taiwan cities and Bratislava Airport in passenger and cargo transportation. To achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions, promoting the transformation of the automotive industry is crucial, he said.

The semiconductor and digital application service industries are key to the development of the electric bus industry, he said. Cooperation is already underway between Taiwanese and Slovakian companies, the representative said.

Hromy said Foxconn is already establishing a local presence in the electric bus sector and yacht production, creating an opportunity for Slovakia's 130-year-old shipbuilding industry to partner with Kaohsiung Port. Taiwan and Slovakia could also cooperate in areas such as artificial intelligence and digital application software in the future, he suggested.
