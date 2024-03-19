Taiwan university develops laser to detect cancer cells in one hour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) developed a laser that can detect cancer cells in an hour.

NTUST Department of Materials Science and Engineering professor Chen Jem-kun (陳建光) led the team, reported CNA. Compared to previous technology, this new laser is quicker, allowing early detection of metastasis and appropriate treatment, the professor said.

According to a press release by NTUST, cancer has been the leading cause of death in Taiwan for 41 consecutive years. Tumors can release circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which spread the cancer throughout the body. Thus, the presence of CTCs is crucial in monitoring treatment like surgery, NTUST said.

“However, current CTC counting is primarily based on magnetic bead capture and fluorescent staining methods,” Chen said. “These processes require skilled technicians for operation and interpretation, taking two weeks to obtain test results. It is considered a self-paid item in hospitals, with each test costing approximately NT$15,000 (US$472) to NT$20,000,” he added.

In contrast, Chen’s new laser uses optical grating diffraction chips to rapidly scan for CTCs. “This significantly reduces the costs of dyes and labor as well as manual interpretation errors,” Chen said.

Chen said that traditional fluorescent staining methods result in the death of CTC cells after testing. However, this new laser allows the cells to remain active and can be cultured for cancer drug testing, he explained.

Chen said the laser is undergoing medical device certification and hopes it will be available to the public in three to four years.