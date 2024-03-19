AOC Gaming G4 Series Gaming Monitors Brings Gamers an Immersive Edge

Featuring 180Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10, and Super Color, G4 Series Monitors deliver an immersive gaming experience that sets gamers up for success

Model

Size

Panel Type

Resolution

Response Time

HDR

Gaming Motion Tech

HDMI/DP

Q27G4N

27"

VA

2560 × 1440 @ 180Hz

1ms (GTG)

HDR10

Adaptive Sync

√

Q27G4

27"

IPS

2560 × 1440 @ 180Hz

1ms (GTG)

HDR400

Adaptive Sync

√

27G4E

27"

TN

1920 × 1080 @ 180Hz

1ms (GTG)

HDR10

Adaptive Sync

√

27G4

27"

IPS

1920 × 1080 @ 180Hz

1ms (GTG)

HDR10

Adaptive Sync

√

24G4E

23.8"

IPS

1920 × 1080 @ 180Hz

1ms (GTG)

HDR10

Adaptive Sync

√

24G4

23.8"

IPS

1920 × 1080 @ 180Hz

1ms (GTG)

HDR10

Adaptive Sync

√



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - Agon by AOC, a leading gaming monitor and IT accessory brand, is proud to announce the launch of the G4 Series, a range of gaming monitors that delivers everything gamers need to rise above the competition. With AGON by AOC declared as the world's number one gaming monitor brand by the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker report for Q3 of 2023, these G4 series monitors confidently exemplify fluid immersiveness, seamless gameplay, and stunning visual performance, setting a golden standard in gaming whilst balancing affordability with superior performance."We are excited that these G4 monitors are entering the market with exceptional highlight features such as Native 180Hz, HDR10, and super color," said Kevin WU, General Manager of MMD Singapore. "These will include upgrades from previous mainstream models that aim to bring gamers unforgettable immersive experiences."Highlights of the G4 series include the 27G4 and the 24G4, both offering Full HD resolution of 1920 × 1080 and an incredible Native 180Hz refresh rate, providing gamers with an ultra-smooth and blur-free gameplay at a world class level. For gamers seeking a higher resolution, the Q27G4 and Q27G4N models provide powerful visual upgrades. These monitors offer a Quad HD resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 180 Hz via DisplayPort 1.4. Additionally, the Q27G4 and Q27G4N models also support a refresh rate of 144 Hz via HDMI 2.0.With the innovative AOC Gaming Super Color technology and HDR10 support, these G4 monitors offer a vibrant palette of colors, enhanced brightness, and superior contrast. The Q27G4 model even takes it a step further with HDR400 capability. Gamers can explore new dimensions of visual excellence and immerse themselves in the gaming world like never before, as every detail comes to life with astonishing vitality.The G4 Series is designed for gamers seeking a competitive advantage. Its Fast IPS technology delivers a response time four times faster than conventional panels, providing exceptional visual quality and responsiveness with a true 1ms (GTG) response time. The Dial Point feature offers selectable custom crosshair options, enhancing accuracy and precision in FPS games. Additionally, Adaptive-Sync technology ensures tear-free performance at any framerate, resulting in a smooth gaming experience.To learn more about the G4 Series, visit the AOC's official website here: ap.aoc.com Hashtag: #AGONbyAOC #AOC #AOCGaming #AGON

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.



The AGON by AOC sub-brand of offers one of the world's strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors, and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020, AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.



For more information, please refer to AGON by AOC's official website or follow AGON by AOC on Facebook.



