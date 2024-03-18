Agricultural Micronutrients Market Taking Off to Triumph Anticipating Market Size’s Soaring Path

The global agricultural micronutrients market, valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2020, is poised for substantial expansion, projected to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2030, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Cultivating Nutritional Value

Micronutrients play a crucial role in maintaining the nutritional integrity of plants, ensuring optimal growth and productivity. Formerly, farmers primarily focused on macronutrients like phosphate, nitrogen, and potash. However, the escalating incidence of pest infestations and plant diseases has underscored the importance of agricultural micronutrients in preserving soil health and bolstering crop resilience.

Regional Dynamics: Asia Pacific Takes the Lead

The Asia Pacific region is poised to witness significant growth in the global agricultural micronutrients market. With burgeoning agricultural activities and the imperative of continuous sowing and reaping cycles, the demand for agricultural micronutrients is on the rise to mitigate soil nutrient deficiencies and sustain crop yields.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Technological Advancements: Innovations in agricultural micronutrient production, such as Compass Minerals’ Rocket Seeds Moly Shine seed finisher, are catalyzing market expansion by delivering enhanced nutrient solutions to farmers. Rising Demand for Cereals & Grains: Escalating food consumption, particularly in emerging economies, necessitates the adoption of agricultural micronutrients to counterbalance soil nutrient depletion caused by intensive farming practices. Scarcity of Essential Elements: Depletion of critical elements like zinc, copper, and iron in soil composition accentuates the need for agricultural micronutrients to restore soil fertility and support sustainable crop production. Soil Pollution and Research Initiatives: Mounting soil pollution levels and concerted research efforts towards the development of cost-effective agricultural micronutrients further propel market growth, addressing the imperative of soil remediation and sustainable agriculture practices.

Navigating Through the Pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic briefly disrupted the agricultural micronutrients market due to supply chain disruptions and production halts, increased government initiatives to bolster food security fueled demand for crops. Consequently, farmers turned to agricultural micronutrients to optimize crop yields, mitigating the pandemic’s adverse impact on market growth.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

The agricultural micronutrients market is segmented by type (zinc, boron, iron, manganese, molybdenum, and others), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others), and form (chelated and non-chelated). Major players in the market include BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Nutrien Ltd., Yara International ASA, The Mosaic Company, and others.

Conclusion

As the global agricultural sector increasingly prioritizes soil health and sustainability, agricultural micronutrients emerge as indispensable tools for fostering crop resilience and productivity. With technological advancements, rising demand for cereals & grains, and concerted efforts towards soil remediation, the agricultural micronutrients market is poised for robust growth, heralding a greener, more sustainable future for agriculture worldwide.

