Taiwan constitutional court declines death row inmates' appeal for review

Court says appeal not filed within timeframe required by law

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/18 20:46
Razor wire atop a chain link fence is depicted in this stock image. (Canva photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s constitutional court has declined to review an additional appeal lodged by 37 death row inmates on the grounds that it was submitted too late.

The 37 condemned inmates filed the appeal on Feb. 27, which was in addition to an already lodged appeal that the constitutional court will review beginning April 23, per CNA. The supplementary appeal sought to argue that certain provisions in the Code of Criminal Procedure and Taiwan’s regulations for carrying out executions should be subject to constitutional review.

The court rejected the supplementary appeal on Monday (March 18), considering it was not submitted within the timeframes laid out in the Constitutional Court Procedure Act. The act states that appeals must either be submitted before the act was passed, or within six months of its passing – a deadline the inmates did not meet.

The group of 37 death row inmates includes Wang Hsin-fu (王信福), a man who the Taiwan Alliance to End the Death Penalty says is innocent of the crime for which he was sentenced to death.
