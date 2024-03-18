Ukraine updates: Russia altering Crimean identity — Amnesty

On the 10th anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, UK-based human rights watchdog Amnesty International warned Moscow's policies in the peninsula were akin to a "blueprint" it used in other Ukrainian areas it currently occupies.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness for talks on a French proposal for a Ukraine cease-fire during the Olympic games. However, he stressed the talks would need to take Russia's interests on the frontline into account.

This is a roundup of developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, March 18:

Russia launches 22 drones overnight, Ukraine's air force says

Moscow launched 22 drones over Ukrainian territory overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Monday, adding that the air defense systems destroyed 17 of them.

Russia also launched seven missiles at Ukraine, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform.

Putin says open to French cease-fire proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness for talks on a French proposal for a Ukraine cease-fire during the Olympic games.

However, Putin stressed the talks would need to take Russia's interests on the frontline into account.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Sunday that Paris would request a cease-fire during the Olympic games, which France hosts this year between July 26 and August 11.

Putin: Russian full-scale conflict with NATO can't be ruled out

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a full-scale conflict with the NATO military alliance cannot be ruled out.

Speaking during a press conference in Moscow after the presidential elections, Putin warned that such a conflict would put the world one step away from a Third World War.

"I think hardly anyone is interested in this," he told reporters.

Putin claimed that soldiers from NATO member states were already deployed in Ukraine, adding that French and English have been heard on the battlefield.

"There is nothing good in this, first of all for them, because they are dying there and in large numbers," Putin said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine in the future could not be ruled out. Many Western countries distanced themselves from these statements, but others, especially in eastern Europe, expressed support.

Amnesty says Moscow suppressing Ukraine identity in Crimea

UK-based human rights watchdog Amnesty International lambasted Moscow's policies in the Crimean Peninsula on Monday, which marks the 10-year anniversary of the Russian annexation of the peninsula.

In a 19-page report, Amnesty said Russia has been seeking to suppress the Ukrainian identity in Crimea, as well as the identity of other minorities, including the Crimean Tatars.

"In 10 years of occupation, Russia has done everything in its power to delegitimize Ukraine's sovereignty over Crimea," Amnesty said, describing policies Moscow has used "to alter the ethnic makeup" of the peninsula.

It warned that Russia's policies in Crimea were akin to a "blueprint" it used in other Ukrainian areas it currently occupies. Russia illegally annexed four more Ukrainian regionsin the east in 2022, following its full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Amnesty said the past decade has seen Moscow enforce multiple restrictions over Ukrainians and Crimean Tatar identities in Crimea. These were in areas including education, religion, media and the judicial system.

"Changes to the curriculum and the almost total eradication of Ukrainian language tuition are designed to ensure that younger generations will lack the knowledge and awareness to challenge the Russian narrative surrounding Crimea's history," the report said.

It also noted how residents of the peninsula have been obliged to accept Russian passports or "face the deprivation of their human rights, denial of access to essential services and even risk being deported."

rmt/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)