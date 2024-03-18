Flavonoid Market Agility in Action Future-Proofing Your Business in Dynamic Markets

The “Flavonoid Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Flavonoid Market Analysis

The Flavonoid Market, valued at approximately USD 1.69 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Flavonoids, a diverse group of plant secondary metabolites known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, have garnered significant attention in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and cosmetics. With a projected healthy growth rate of more than 6.2%, this market presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain.

Flavonoids are a type of lower-level polyphenolic metabolites derived from plants and are consumed as dietary food that offers antioxidant properties. The pigments or colors in fruits, vegetables, and flowers are largely due to them. These colors help plants resist environmental stress UV radiation, cold stress, salt stress, etc. due to their high antioxidant content. Additionally, flavonoids are industrially produced, mostly in the form of isoflavones, anthocyanins, and other product kinds. Additionally, it is often utilized to treat conditions such as arthritis, cancer, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and hypertension. It is frequently used in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries for tablets, supplements, and capsules.

Market Dynamics

Several factors are driving the growth of the flavonoid market. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of flavonoids, such as their role in preventing chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular ailments, is fueling demand. Moreover, the rising adoption of natural and plant-based ingredients in food and beverage formulations is propelling the market forward. Additionally, the expanding application scope of flavonoids in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements is contributing to market growth.

According to Statista, the global nutraceuticals sector was worth USD 383.06 billion approximately, which is anticipated to reach USD 561.36 billion by the end of 2023. Flavonoids aid in the treatment of viral infections, diabetes, certain cardiac diseases, and other illnesses. Accordingly, the aforementioned factors have influenced the adoption of flavonoids such as anthocyanidins and isoflavones nutraceutical sector, which, in turn, fuel the expansion of the global flavonoid market. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of flavonoids in the food industry, as well as the introduction of dietary supplements in the untapped market present various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years. However, the availability of substitutes and the side effects of some flavonoids are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Competitive Landscape

The flavonoid market is characterized by intense competition, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge. Leading companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce novel flavonoid formulations with enhanced bioavailability and efficacy. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions are prevalent in the market as companies seek to broaden their product portfolios and geographical presence.

Major market players included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Artemis International

BASF SE

Eevia Health Plc

Enomark Biotech (Enomark Healthcare)

Givaudan International Sa (Naturex S.A.)

Indena S.P.A.

Natac A/S

Nexira S.A.

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Layn Natural Ingredients, a US-based company, unveiled bio+quercetin, a natural antioxidant flavonoid. The new product was marketed by the manufacturer as a “highly bioavailable version of quercetin for nutraceutical usage.” The Sophora japonica-derived flavonoid was developed to aid the industry in the transition to bioavailable goods.

In February 2022, Taiyo announced the availability of "Sunactive IsoQ," a water-soluble precursor to quercetin that is made from isoquercitrin and has essentially higher bioavailability. This is a brand-new line of enhanced flavonoids.

In January 2022, Lantana Bio- the French company, and Biosyntia- the Danish biotech firm revealed their joint ambitions to accelerate the development of sustainable flavonoids for use in dietary supplements, food and beverage fortification, and cosmetics.

Segmentation Analysis

The flavonoid market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. By type, flavonoids are categorized into flavones, flavonols, flavanones, anthocyanins, and others. Each type exhibits unique properties and finds diverse applications across industries. In terms of applications, the market encompasses pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook

North America currently holds a significant share in the flavonoid market, driven by the increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements. The region’s well-established pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries further contribute to market growth. Europe is also a prominent market for flavonoids, owing to the growing consumer preference for natural ingredients and stringent regulations promoting the use of plant-based compounds.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Isoflavones

Anthocyanin

Others

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

