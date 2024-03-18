Cherry Market Navigating the Waves Future-Proofing Your Business in a Shifting Market

The “Cherry Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The Cherry Market, valued at approximately USD 60.6 billion in 2022, is poised for significant expansion over the forecast period of 2023-2030. With an anticipated compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8.5%, this sector demonstrates robust potential for continued advancement. This projection is underpinned by several key factors, including increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with cherry consumption, expanding cultivation areas worldwide, and growing demand for cherries in various industries such as food processing, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

According to Statista in 2023, the global cherry production accounts to approximately 2.63 million metric tons in 2020 and 2.73 million metric tons in 2021 respectively. According to Agricultural Marketing Resource Centre (AGMRC) in 2021, fresh sweet cherry production in the United States were recorded to be 305,720 tons with a total value of USD 820.1 million. Washington state was the leading producer of sweet cherries in the country, yielding 443,640 tons, followed by California with 317,736 tons, and Oregon with 58,765 tons. According to Statista in 2022, With a production of approximately 874 thousand metric tons, Turkey emerged as the largest global producer of cherries. Following closely, the European Union ranked as the second-leading producer, generating nearly 670 thousand metric tons.

Key Drivers of Growth

One of the primary drivers propelling the growth of the cherry market is the rising recognition of cherries as a superfood, attributed to their rich antioxidant content and potential health benefits. Consumers are increasingly seeking out natural and nutritious food options, leading to a surge in demand for cherries both as a fresh fruit and as an ingredient in various processed products.

Furthermore, advancements in agricultural practices, including improved cultivation techniques and breeding programs, are enhancing cherry yields and quality. This has led to an expansion of cherry production areas globally, particularly in regions with favorable climatic conditions for cherry cultivation.

Major market player included in this report are:

Diva Agro Ltd.

SICA SAS SICODIS

CherryHill Orchards

Leelanau Fruit Company

Hood River Cherry Co.

Smelterz Orchards Co.

The Global Green Co. Ltd.

Rainier Fruit Co.

Northstar Organics

ALCAM TARIM

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2022, Rainier Fruit achieved a significant milestone by obtaining EFI Certification, marking a major accomplishment for the company. Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certification stands out as a particularly noteworthy achievement for Rainier Fruit.

In October 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report stating that imports of Chilean cherries to the United States for the 2020-21 season reached approximately 6,800 metric tons. Although China has traditionally been the primary destination for Chilean cherries, efforts are underway in the industry to explore and develop other markets, including the United States.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

The projected growth of the cherry market presents numerous opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain. Producers stand to benefit from increasing demand and higher prices for their products, while retailers can capitalize on the growing consumer interest in cherries by offering innovative products and marketing strategies.

However, despite the promising outlook, the cherry market faces certain challenges that could impact its growth trajectory. These include climate change-related uncertainties, which may affect cherry production patterns and lead to fluctuations in supply and prices. Additionally, regulatory issues and trade barriers in certain regions could pose obstacles to market expansion.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Sour Cherry

Sweet Cherry

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Direct Consumption

Bakery

Tarts

Jams

Jellies

Ice Cream

Salads

Dairy Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Other

By Distribution Channel

Modern trade

Traditional Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Other Retail Formats

Direct Sales

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Instant Buy This Report and Get A Flat 30% Discount: @

Request Full Report @

