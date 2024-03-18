Panela Market Dynamic Markets, Resilient Businesses A Guide to Future-Proofing

The “Panela Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The Panela market has emerged as a significant player in the global sweeteners industry, offering a natural alternative to refined sugar. This report delves into the intricate dynamics of the Panela market, analyzing its growth trajectory, key drivers, challenges, and future prospects. Panela is a type of unrefined cane sugar that is made by boiling and evaporating sugar cane juice until it solidifies into a block or a paste. It is commonly used as a sweetener in Latin American cuisine and is known for its rich, caramel-like flavor with a slight molasses taste.

The Panela market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for confectionery, sweets and chocolates and growing number of respiratory problems. Panela can be dissolved in hot water or milk to create a sweet syrup or liquid sweetener that can be used in beverages such as coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Its importance has progressively increased during the last few decades.

Market Overview:

Panela, also known as rapadura or piloncillo, is an unrefined whole cane sugar commonly produced in Latin America. Its popularity has surged in recent years, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits and sustainable production methods. The market encompasses various segments, including industrial and artisanal production, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Growth Drivers:

Several factors contribute to the robust growth of the Panela market. The rising demand for natural and organic sweeteners, driven by health-conscious consumers, serves as a primary growth driver. Additionally, the expanding applications of Panela in food and beverage industries, including confectionery, bakery, and beverages, further propel market expansion. Moreover, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and supporting local farmers augment market growth.

According to the Statista, the chocolate confectionery business accounts approx. USD 0.99 trillion in revenue in 2021 and the revenue in this market is predicted to expand in the future years, reaching a value of USD 1.33 trillion by 2027. Furthermore, Consumer spending on sugar, confectionery, and ice cream in the United Kingdom reached approx. USD 15.85 billion in 2021. Another important factor driving the market is increase in respiratory problems.

According to the World Health Organization, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the world’s third highest cause of mortality, accounting for about 3.23 million deaths in 2019. In addition, nearly 90% of COPD fatalities among individuals under the age of 70 come from low- and middle-income nations. Also, advancements in formulation and increasing health-conscious consumers would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Panela stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Major market players included in this report are:

Agrancol

Civilized Coffee

Colibreeco

Ecological S. A. C.

Goya Foods, Inc.

Just Panela

Nela, LLC.

OBELO

Panela La Gloria

Pura Panela Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2021, International Molasses, a molasses and natural sweetener supplier, has launched CaneRite panela, a natural free-flowing powder sweetener created from the juice taken from the complete sugar cane plant. CaneRite panela is unprocessed and non-centrifuged, retaining all of the original flavour and nutritional advantages of the cane plant. It is currently available in the United States.

Challenges and Constraints:

Despite its promising outlook, the Panela market faces certain challenges. One significant hurdle is the lack of standardized quality control measures, leading to inconsistencies in product quality. Additionally, limited awareness among consumers, especially in non-traditional markets, poses a challenge to market penetration. Furthermore, fluctuations in raw material prices and production costs impact the profitability of Panela producers, hindering market growth.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Panela market appears promising, buoyed by increasing consumer preference for natural and healthy sweeteners. Market players are expected to focus on product innovation, including flavored variants and convenient packaging, to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Moreover, strategic collaborations and partnerships along the supply chain are anticipated to drive market expansion. However, addressing quality concerns and enhancing consumer education will be crucial for unlocking the full potential of the Panela market in the global arena.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form

Solid

Liquid

Granulated

By Application

Confectionery

Bakery

Savory

Beverages

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the current tendencies and SWOT analysis.

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with increase possibilities of the market in the years to come.

Market segmentation evaluation which include qualitative and quantitative lookup incorporating the have an effect on of monetary and non-economic aspects.

Regional and use degree evaluation integrating the demand and grant forces that are influencing the boom of the market.

Market fee (USD Million) and extent (Units Million) facts for every phase and sub-segment

Competitive panorama involving the market share of principal players, alongside with the new initiatives and techniques adopted by means of gamers in the previous years.

Comprehensive organization profiles masking the product offerings, key economic information, latest developments, SWOT analysis, and techniques employed through the predominant market players.

