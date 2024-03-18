Industrial Refrigeration Market From Good to Great Harnessing Future Market Size for Epic Success

Market Size and Growth Projection

The global industrial refrigeration market was valued at approximately US$ 19,302 million in 2020, with a projected growth to reach around US$ 26,463 million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Industrial Refrigeration: Method and Importance

Industrial refrigeration involves the use of refrigeration and cooling systems to preserve food and beverages by shielding them from excessive heat.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Rise in FMCG Industry Applications: Industrial refrigeration finds extensive use in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, driven by the increasing adoption of packaged and processed food and beverages, necessitating protection against heat. Advancement in Energy Efficiency and Natural Refrigerants: The market is fueled by advancements in energy-efficient products and the growing adoption of natural refrigerants worldwide. Expansion of Global Cold Chain Capacity: Developing countries are witnessing a significant expansion in cold chain capacity, contributing to the growth of the industrial refrigeration market. Government Initiatives: Initiatives like India’s inclusion of the food processing industry in the “Make in India” initiative promote market growth.

Challenges

Despite growth prospects, the high setup costs associated with industrial refrigeration systems may hinder market expansion.

Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific: Dominant in the global market, driven by the rapidly growing cold-chain storage infrastructure and increasing demand for packed and processed food. North America: Expected to witness significant growth, particularly in the United States, driven by extensive growth in the food & beverage processing sector.

COVID-19 Impact

While various industries were severely impacted by COVID-19, the industrial refrigeration market remained stable due to sustained operations in sectors like food and beverage, wastewater treatment, and pharmaceuticals. Gradual restoration of normal operations is underway across industries.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on components (compressor, condenser, evaporator, control, others), refrigerant type (ammonia, carbon dioxide, hydrofluorocarbons, others), application (fresh fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry & fish, dairy & ice cream, beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, others), and type (stationary refrigeration, transport refrigeration).

Regional Breakdown

Regions include North America, Europe (Western Europe, Eastern Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), and South America (Brazil, Argentina).

Key Competitors

Major players in the market include Johnson Controls, GEA Group, Industrial Frigo, Emerson Electric, Bitzer, Danfoss, United Technologies Corporation, Star Refrigeration, Hussmann Corporation, and Dover Corporation, among others.

