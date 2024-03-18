Commercial Seeds Market Resilience in Action Future-Proofing Your Business Against Market Instabilities

The “Commercial Seeds Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The Commercial Seeds Market has been witnessing substantial growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-quality agricultural produce, technological advancements in seed breeding techniques, and the adoption of genetically modified (GM) seeds. According to recent data, the market was valued at approximately USD 54.47 billion in 2022 and is poised to exhibit a robust growth rate of more than 6.00% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The commercial seeds market is a segment of the agricultural industry that deals with the production, processing, and sale of seeds for commercial use. Commercial seeds are typically used by farmers to grow crops for food, feed, or industrial purposes. The growth of the commercial seeds market is being driven by a number of factors such as the increasing demand for food, the rising adoption of genetically modified seeds and growing population. Moreover, increasing focus on sustainable agriculture and rising investment in research and development is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Dynamics:

The commercial seeds market is influenced by several key factors, including the rising global population, expanding agricultural activities, and the need for enhanced crop productivity to meet food security challenges. Moreover, the growing trend of sustainable agriculture practices and the increasing adoption of precision farming techniques are further propelling the demand for commercial seeds.

Seed companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new varieties of seeds that are more resistant to pests and diseases, and that can be grown in a variety of climates. For instance, in 2022, Syngenta announced that it would be investing USD1 billion in research and development over the next five years. This investment will be used to develop new varieties of seeds that are more resistant to pests and diseases, and that can be grown in a variety of climates.

Bayer Crop Science announced that it would be investing USD2 billion in research and development over the next five years. This investment will be used to develop new varieties of seeds that are more resistant to pests and diseases, and that can be grown in a variety of climates. Corteva Agriscience announced that it would be investing USD1.5 billion in research and development over the next five years. This investment will be used to develop new varieties of seeds that are more resistant to pests and diseases, and that can be grown in a variety of climates. However, the high cost of Commercial Seeds stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Market Players:

The commercial seeds market is highly competitive, with several prominent players dominating the landscape. These companies are continuously investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative seed varieties that offer improved yield potential, disease resistance, and environmental adaptability. Some of the key players in the market include Monsanto Company, Syngenta AG, DowDuPont Inc., Bayer CropScience AG, and BASF SE, among others.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bayer CropScience (Monsanto)

Syngenta AG

DowDuPont

Sakata Seed Corporation

Groupe Limagrain

Land O’lakes

KWS SAAT SE

Nufarm

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Takii & Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2023, BASF has launched varieties of tomato seeds, there are almost 25 new seed varieties which is at its pre-commercial phase.

Market Trends and Outlook:

Emerging trends such as the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, the development of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) with enhanced nutritional value, and the increasing focus on sustainable farming practices are expected to drive the growth of the commercial seeds market in the coming years. Additionally, regulatory initiatives aimed at promoting the use of certified seeds and ensuring biosafety standards are likely to shape the market landscape during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented based on various factors such as crop type, trait, and geography. Crop type segmentation includes cereals, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, and others, while trait segmentation encompasses traits such as herbicide tolerance, insect resistance, and drought tolerance. Geographically, the market is divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Maize (Corn)

Soybean

Vegetable

Cereals

Cotton

Rice

Canola (Rapeseed)

Others

By Crop Type:

Cereals

Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

