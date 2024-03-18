Smart Factory Market Next Frontier of Market Size New Heights and Possibilities

Market Size and Growth Projection

The global smart factory market reached a valuation of US$ 270 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to burgeon to US$ 630 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Definition and Characteristics of Smart Factory

A smart factory is a cutting-edge facility integrating cyber-physical technologies, facilitating seamless material movement across the production floor. It features embedded computing codes for automation, enhancing operational efficiency.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Rapid Adoption of Industrial Robotics: The escalating adoption of industrial robots to augment productivity and reduce human errors in manufacturing processes is expected to drive market growth significantly. Integration of Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs): Industries like oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and water and wastewater treatment are leveraging WSNs for monitoring and controlling various equipment. The real-time data monitoring capability of WSNs, coupled with SCADA and other smart factory components, is poised to fuel market expansion. Increased R&D Investments: Ongoing research and development activities focusing on wireless sensor networks and other smart factory components are broadening the scope of smart factory applications, catering to the evolving demands of automated systems. Challenges of Skilled Workforce: Despite growth prospects, the scarcity of adequately trained personnel to operate advanced technologies may impede market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the adoption of automation solutions, including smart factories, as organizations strive to minimize manual labor dependencies. The surge in adoption is driven by the need for enhanced operational efficiency and the integration of advanced technologies such as robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Geographic Analysis

North America emerges as the frontrunner in the global smart factory market, expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The region’s dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption of intelligent manufacturing and supply chain technologies across various industries, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages.

Competitors in the Market

Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the smart factory market include General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., ABB, Emerson Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, FANUC, Yokogawa Electric, and Siemens, among others.

Market Segmentation

By Technology: Information Technology System, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Control System. By Field Devices: Industrial Robotics, Control Devices, Sensors, Relays & Switches, Motors & Drive, Industrial Network, RFID System, Wireless Network, Wired Network. By Application: Process Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Oil & Gas), Discrete Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Mining, Minerals & Metals). By Region: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Western Europe, Eastern Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), South America (Brazil, Argentina).

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

