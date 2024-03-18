Hemp Seed Market Staying Ahead A Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business in Turbulent Times

The “Hemp Seed Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Hemp Seed Market Report: Unveiling Growth Trends

The Hemp Seed Market, valued at approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2022, continues to demonstrate promising growth prospects, projecting a healthy expansion rate of over 8.70% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report delves into the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the trajectory of the hemp seed industry.

Hemp seeds also known as “hemp hearts” are a nutrient-dense dietary source it is high in good fats, protein, and several minerals. Essential fatty acids, especially omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, are rich in hemp seeds and regarded as a natural gift and are acknowledged as the world’s most nutritious seed, containing full protein. The Hemp Seed market is rising Due to its many health benefits as improving heart health by reducing cholesterol, blood pressure, and triglycerides. However, increasing nutrient intake and benefits of hemp seed for agriculture are growing as demand for processed and ready-to-eat food goods are increasing, particularly among millennials and the urbanized population, is driving increasing consumption of hemp-based cereals, smoothies, yoghurt, and other food items. Hemp seed is used to produce hemp biodiesel, which can be used in any vehicle powered by diesel.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

The hemp seed market has been witnessing significant growth attributed to several factors. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of hemp seeds, coupled with a rising preference for plant-based protein sources, has been a primary driver fueling market expansion. Moreover, the growing trend of incorporating hemp seeds into various food and beverage products, including snacks, dairy alternatives, and protein supplements, further augments market growth. Additionally, the legalization of hemp cultivation in several regions has stimulated market growth by fostering a conducive regulatory environment for industry players.

According to Veganuary, 4 million people signed up for the campaign in 2020, which increased to over 5 million in 2021, which is a non-profit organization in the United Kingdom that encourages participants to adopt a vegan diet and lifestyle for the entire month of January. In 2022, the number of signups climbed to 6.29 million. As a result, growth in the vegan population with drive the hemp-based food industry forward. Additionally, the rising trend of buying on online platforms as well as Ready-to-drink variations in order to widen the range of their goods. However, high production costs, strict regulations and policies are expected to limit the growth of the hemp seed market.

Major market player included in this report are:

BAFA Neu GmbH

Canah International Srl

Deep Nature Project GmbH

Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd

Hemp Oil Canada Inc.

Hemp flax Group B.V

North American Hemp & Grain Co Ltd.

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.

Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2023, Hemp Foods Australia (HA) has a new nationwide distribution deal with Woolworths. The company is a subsidiary of Elixinol.

In Feb 2022 PepsiCo to launch a hemp seed-infused drink under Rockstar Energy as Pepsi is hoping to attract younger, female consumers with the drink

Regional Analysis and Market Dynamics

A comprehensive regional analysis reveals varying growth dynamics across different geographical segments. North America, characterized by favorable regulatory frameworks and a burgeoning demand for hemp-based products, emerges as a dominant market player. Meanwhile, Europe witnesses substantial growth fueled by increasing consumer acceptance of hemp-derived foods and supplements. Asia Pacific showcases immense growth potential, propelled by rising disposable incomes and shifting dietary preferences towards healthier alternatives.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising growth trajectory, the hemp seed market faces certain challenges that warrant attention. Regulatory complexities, particularly regarding the distinction between hemp and marijuana, pose obstacles to market expansion. Moreover, limited consumer awareness and misconceptions surrounding hemp products hinder market penetration in certain regions. However, amidst these challenges lie ample opportunities for industry stakeholders. Innovations in product development, strategic collaborations, and expansion into untapped markets present avenues for sustainable growth and market differentiation.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product type:

Medicinal

Auto Flowering

Feminized

Regular

Others

By Form:

Whole Hemp Seed,

Shelled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Seed Protein

By Packaging:

Pouches

Jars

Tins

Others

By Application:

Food

Tea and Hemp Juice

Hemp Sacks

Hemp Fibre

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

