Pork Jerky Market Adapting to Change Riding the Waves of Dynamic Markets

The “Pork Jerky Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The pork jerky market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with a valuation of approximately USD 745.9 million in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of pork jerky as a convenient and protein-rich snack option among consumers worldwide. As we delve into the dynamics of this market, it becomes evident that the forecast period of 2022-2029 holds promising opportunities for further expansion.

Pork Jerky refers to lean-trimmed pork that has been chopped into strips and dried to improve shelf life and avoid spoiling. In North American and European families, it is primarily eaten as a snack. Only lean pork with meat chunks that have a 10% or lower fat percentage is used to make pork jerky. Pork jerky is considered highly nutrition and contains high amount of energy, protein, sugars, and iron. The increasing popularity of savory snacks among household consumers and rising preferences towards nutritional meat-based snacks.

Market Overview:

The pork jerky market is characterized by a steady upward trajectory, fueled by factors such as rising health consciousness among consumers, growing demand for on-the-go snacks, and innovations in product offerings. Manufacturers are continuously introducing new flavors, packaging formats, and premium ingredients to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

The increasing consumption of savoy snacks is contributing towards the growth of the Global Pork jerky Market. For instance – as per Statista – in 2021, the global market for savory snacks was valued at USD 250.5 billion and is further predicted to grow to USD 386.8 billion by 2030. Additionally, as per Statista – in 2020, the market for meat snacks in Europe was estimated at USD 1.8 billion, and the value of European meat snacks market is projected to grow to USD 2.3 billion by 2026. Also, the increasing demand for pork meat among lower-income households and rising urbanization in emerging economies would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Several key drivers are propelling the growth of the pork jerky market. Among these, the increasing adoption of high-protein diets and the burgeoning snacking culture stand out prominently. Additionally, the rising preference for natural and minimally processed food products is driving the demand for pork jerky made from premium-quality, ethically sourced ingredients. Moreover, the market is witnessing a surge in demand for healthier snack alternatives, positioning pork jerky as an attractive option due to its low-fat content and high protein content.

Major market player included in this report are:

GoBacon Jerky LLC

Conagra Brands, Inc.

The Meat Makers

Divine Bovine Jerky

Wicked Cutz

Big Fork Brands

Meat Maniac

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

Three Squirrels

Beyond Meat

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, Perky Jerky has launched a new pork jerky product. This new product feature Perky’s updated packaging

Forecast and Growth Opportunities:

Looking ahead, the pork jerky market is poised for continued growth, with a projected CAGR of more than 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2029. This growth is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding distribution channels. Furthermore, opportunities abound for market players to innovate and diversify their product offerings, capitalize on emerging consumer trends, and tap into new geographical markets.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the pork jerky market exhibits a global presence, with notable growth observed across various regions. North America dominates the market, owing to the widespread availability of pork jerky products and a strong culture of snacking. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market, fueled by the increasing adoption of Western dietary patterns and the growing popularity of meat-based snacks among consumers in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Consumption:

Food at home (FAH)

Food away from home (FAFH)

By Type:

Spicy

Sweet

Salty

Savory

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

HoReCa

Modern Trade

Independent Groceries and Retailers

Online Sales

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

