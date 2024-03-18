Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market Into the Void Mastering Deep Understanding with Uncharted Territory Techniques

The “Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction:

The global market for vegetable oils in beauty and personal care products has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients. Vegetable oils, derived from various plants, offer a range of benefits for skincare, haircare, and cosmetics, contributing to their rising popularity in the beauty industry.

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market was valued at approximately USD 4.16 billion in 2021. This market segment is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Factors such as growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals, rising demand for eco-friendly products, and increasing emphasis on wellness and natural beauty solutions are driving the expansion of this market globally.

Vegetable oils are a kind of oil which are extracted from various plant-based sources. They are used in food and for cooking and in cosmeceutical applications. The majority of vegetable oils are found in cosmetic products that are liquid, powder, or solid, including emulsions, moisturizers, face creams, lip glosses, eye makeup, and others makeup products. The increasing demand for vegan cosmetics products and rising focus towards sustainable cosmetics products are key factors driving the market growth.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the vegetable oils market in the beauty and personal care industry. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that offer natural alternatives to synthetic ingredients, driven by concerns about environmental sustainability and personal health. The trend towards clean beauty and green cosmetics has led to a surge in demand for vegetable oils, which are perceived as safer and more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Global Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care market. For instance – as per Statista – in 2021, the global vegan cosmetics market was valued at USD 16.29 billion, and further the global vegan cosmetics market is projected to grow to USD 20.8 billion dollars by 2025. Also, increasing demand for environmental-friendly substitutes for mineral oils as well as growing disposable income in developing economies would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for vegetable oils in beauty and personal care products is characterized by intense competition among key players, including both established multinational corporations and smaller niche players. Companies are focusing on product innovation, marketing strategies, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Strategic initiatives such as new product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations are common in this dynamic industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE (Germany)

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

SOPHIM (France)

ADM (US)

Maverik Oils (US)

Australian Botanical Products (Australia)

Zapach International (India)

Ernesto Ventos S.A. (Spain)

Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, ADM announced investment of USD 350 million to build a new dedicated soybean crushing plant and refinery in Spiritwood, ND.

Product Segmentation:

The market for vegetable oils in beauty and personal care products encompasses a wide range of applications, including skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and cosmetics. Various types of vegetable oils are used in these formulations, each offering unique properties and benefits for different skin and hair concerns. Commonly used vegetable oils include coconut oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, and almond oil, among others.

Regional Analysis:

The demand for vegetable oils in beauty and personal care products is spread across various regions, with North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America being key markets. Each region has its preferences and trends, influenced by factors such as consumer preferences, cultural norms, and regulatory frameworks. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America are witnessing significant growth opportunities due to increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Coconut

Sweet Almond

Jojoba

Argan

Apricot

Pomegranate

Avocado

Others

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic



By Application:

Color Cosmetics

Skin Care

Hair Care

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

