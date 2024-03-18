Grain-sourced Prebiotic Ingredient Market Beyond Perception Uncharted Territory Techniques Illuminating Observational Research

The “Grain-sourced Prebiotic Ingredient Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction:

Grain-sourced Prebiotic Ingredient is a dietary substance, which nurtures a selected group of microorganisms living in the gut and enables the growth of beneficial bacteria. The Grain-sourced Prebiotic Ingredient market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for grain-sourced prebiotic ingredients and growing geriatric population.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7180

Market Analysis:

According to recent market research data, the grain-sourced prebiotic ingredient market is experiencing robust expansion, with a steady CAGR projected over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing prevalence of digestive disorders, coupled with the rising adoption of healthier dietary habits, are contributing to the market’s upward trajectory. Additionally, the incorporation of grain-based prebiotics in various food and beverage applications, including dairy, bakery, and supplements, further propels market growth.

According to the Statista, in 2020, the worldwide market for probiotic supplements used for gastrointestinal health was worth 1.1 billion U.S. dollars. It is predicted to grow to 2.1 billion U.S. dollars. Furthermore, probiotic supplement products are expected to grow from approximately USD 332 million in 2017 to nearly USD 858 million in 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.76 % in Europe. In comparison, products that have yeast as their source are estimated to grow from approximately USD 33 million in 2017 to nearly USD 63 million in 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 6.50% . Another important component driving space is growing geriatric population. According to the World Bank Group, the world old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Several key drivers and trends are shaping the grain-sourced prebiotic ingredient market. These include:

Increased consumer awareness: Consumers are becoming more informed about the benefits of prebiotics for digestive health, leading to higher demand for grain-based prebiotic ingredients.

Shift towards natural ingredients: The preference for natural and clean-label ingredients is driving the demand for prebiotics sourced from grains, as they are perceived as wholesome and minimally processed.

Innovations in product development: Manufacturers are innovating to create new formulations and product formats that incorporate grain-sourced prebiotic ingredients, catering to diverse consumer preferences and dietary needs.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7180

Major market player included in this report are:

BENEO, GmbH

Jackson GI Medical,

Cargill, Incorporated

FrieslandCampina,

DuPont,

Kerry Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.,

Nexira SAS

Novasep

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Functional ingredients manufacturer Beneo has acquired Dutch company Meatless, broadening its portfolio with a versatile selection of plant-based solutions that serve as texturizers for meat and fish alternatives.

Market Segmentation:

The grain-sourced prebiotic ingredient market can be segmented based on source, application, and region. Common sources include wheat, oats, barley, and rice, while applications span across food and beverage sectors such as functional foods, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Geographically, the market exhibits strong growth potential across regions, with North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific emerging as key markets.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7180

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the favorable market conditions, challenges such as regulatory complexities and fluctuating raw material prices pose obstacles to market players. However, opportunities abound for companies to leverage technological advancements in ingredient extraction and formulation, as well as expanding into untapped markets with innovative product offerings.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Source:

Maize

Buckwheat

Whole Grain

Oats

Others

By Function:

Bone Health

Gut Health

Immunity

Weight Management

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7180

By Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Dietary Supplements and Beverages

Oils and Fats

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Instant Buy This Report and Get A Flat 30% Discount:@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7180

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

Each meticulously crafted Report Ocean report spans over 100+ pages, thoughtfully structured with precise tables, charts, and captivating narratives. These tailor-made reports deliver an extensive wealth of information about the market, characterized by a high degree of accuracy.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the current tendencies and SWOT analysis.

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with increase possibilities of the market in the years to come.

Market segmentation evaluation which include qualitative and quantitative lookup incorporating the have an effect on of monetary and non-economic aspects.

Regional and use degree evaluation integrating the demand and grant forces that are influencing the boom of the market.

Market fee (USD Million) and extent (Units Million) facts for every phase and sub-segment

Competitive panorama involving the market share of principal players, alongside with the new initiatives and techniques adopted by means of gamers in the previous years.

Comprehensive organization profiles masking the product offerings, key economic information, latest developments, SWOT analysis, and techniques employed through the predominant market players.

Why Choose Report Ocean?

➤ Identifying Business Opportunities: Our Market Research Reports Help in Identifying Potential Markets and New Product Opportunities. They Provide Valuable Information About Customer Needs, Preferences, And Attitudes, Enabling Companies to Compare Products and Services Effectively.

➤ Understanding Customers: Market Reports Provide a Comprehensive Understanding of Customers’ Needs and Wants. They Offer Valuable Insights to Marketing Department, Empowering Companies to Improve Their Products, Pricing Strategies, And Advertising Campaigns Based on Customer Preferences.

➤ Data-Driven Insights: Our Market Research Encompasses Various Activities, Including Market Sizing, Segmentation, Demand Forecasting, Competitor Analysis, And Price Monitoring. All These Activities Generate Quantifiable and Measurable Data, Enabling Businesses to Make Informed Decisions Based On Solid Numbers.

Request Full Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7180

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com