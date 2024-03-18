Peanut Milk Market Breaking Frontiers The Evolution of Uncharted Territory Techniques in Observation

The “Peanut Milk Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Peanut Milk Market Overview

The Peanut Milk Market has witnessed significant growth, valued at approximately USD 294.12 million in 2021. With a promising trajectory, it is anticipated to continue flourishing, exhibiting a robust growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Peanut milk is a non-dairy beverage produced by using peanuts and water. It provides minerals including manganese and vitamin B3, as well as proteins, vitamins, and other nutrients. For consumers who are allergic to dairy products, they serve as an alternative. New components that are gaining popularity as sources for plant-based beverages are nuts. Over the past few years, a variety of specialized items have been introduced, including cashew, hazelnut, and peanut products.

Additionally, research highlighting the benefits of foods like peanuts and walnuts are consistently published, enticing consumers to include them in smoothies and other beverages. The market for peanut milk is anticipated to increase as a result of all these factors working together. One of the key factors anticipated to fuel the market expansion for peanut milk is the increase in demand for plant-based milk. Over the past few years, a great demand for naturally made plant-based milk has been recognized, and it is anticipated that this desire will persist during the projected period. One of the key elements driving market expansion is consumer attraction to natural milk with high nutritious content.

Market Dynamics

The surge in demand for plant-based milk alternatives has been a key driver behind the remarkable expansion of the Peanut Milk Market. Health-conscious consumers seeking dairy-free options, coupled with a growing awareness of the nutritional benefits offered by peanuts, have propelled the market forward.

Key Market Trends

A notable trend within the Peanut Milk Market is the increasing adoption of peanut milk as a versatile ingredient in various culinary applications. Its creamy texture and nutty flavor make it a popular choice not only as a standalone beverage but also as an ingredient in smoothies, desserts, and savory dishes.

Veganism is the practice of using as no animal products as possible, especially in the diet. The vegan population is expanding quickly for a variety of reasons, including animal welfare, weight loss, and health problems. Thus, the rising vegan population globally is anticipated to support market growth. For instance, as per Veganuary, a non-profit organization, over 500,000 individuals have joined the vegan society, surpassing 2020’s total of 400,000 people.

Peanut milk sales are increasing as a result of the growing vegan population. Additionally, the rise in the number of consumers allergic to dairy products, and the growing popularity of novel functional beverages are anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market. However, the high price of plant-based products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape

The Peanut Milk Market boasts a competitive landscape characterized by the presence of key players striving to capitalize on the burgeoning demand. Companies are focusing on product innovation, expanding their distribution networks, and engaging in strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd.

Yinlu foods Group

Elmhurst Milked Direct, LLC

Miruku

Yili Group

Hebei Chengde Lolo Co.,Ltd

Nutrinity Foundation

Good Karma Foods

Nest & Glow

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2020, Caramel dark chocolate peanut bars and caramel chocolate double dough pints, which each have 1g of net carbs and less than 1g of sugar per serving, have been added to the Brand Keto portfolio. Demand for peanut milk has surged as a result of the addition of peanuts.

Future Outlook

As the Peanut Milk Market continues to evolve, fueled by shifting consumer preferences and an increasing emphasis on health and sustainability, it is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. With innovative product offerings and strategic market expansion, stakeholders are well-positioned to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities presented by this dynamic market segment.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By Packaging Type:

Bottles

Aseptic cartoon

By Application:

Food processing industry

Bakery & confectionery

Beverages

Proteins bars & Supplements

Others

By Sales Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Regional Insights

Geographically, North America and Europe have emerged as lucrative markets for peanut milk, driven by a rising preference for plant-based diets and an inclination towards sustainable food choices. However, Asia Pacific holds immense potential for market growth, attributed to the widespread consumption of peanuts in traditional cuisines across the region.

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

