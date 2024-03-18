Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Next Big Thing in Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future

Market Dynamics

The global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market is projected to achieve a valuation of US$ 6 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. CPV technology harnesses sunlight to generate electricity, utilizing optics like mirrors or lenses.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Rising Awareness of Renewable Energy: Increasing awareness of the benefits of renewable energy sources is propelling the adoption of CPV technology worldwide. Demand for Grid-Connected Electricity: Growing demand for grid-connected electricity is a significant driver, fostering market expansion and adoption of CPV systems. Decreasing Silicon Prices: Historically, high photovoltaic prices hindered market growth. However, declining silicon prices and advanced module designs are now facilitating market expansion. Government Initiatives: Government initiatives promoting the use of renewable resources are bolstering market growth. Nations worldwide are implementing measures to transition to renewable energy sources, enhancing the demand for CPV technology. Technological Advancements: Ongoing integration and advancements in CPV technology, such as Fresnel lens and high-concentration photovoltaic systems, are improving system efficiency and reliability, further driving market growth.

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid growth in the CPV market. Emerging economies like India and China are driving demand, with China planning measures to reduce carbon emissions and adopt CPV technology as part of its five-year plan.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant slowdown in the global CPV market, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific. Lockdown measures and reduced industrial activities led to decreased demand for CPV systems. However, as countries recover from the pandemic, the market is expected to rebound, driven by ongoing government initiatives and increasing adoption of renewable energy sources.

Market Segmentation

Product Outlook : Reflectors, Refractors

Application Outlook : Utility, Commercial

: Utility, Commercial Concentration Level Outlook: High concentration photovoltaic, Low concentration photovoltaic

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global CPV market include:

MagPowerSystems Zytech Solar Solar Junction SunPower Corporation Morgan Solar Inc. Abengoa BrightSource Energy ACWA Power Aalborg CSP SolarReserve

Conclusion

The global CPV market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, driven by factors like rising awareness of renewable energy, government initiatives, and technological advancements. As countries prioritize the transition to sustainable energy sources, CPV technology is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting energy needs while reducing carbon emissions.

