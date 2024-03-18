Rendered Poultry Products Market Embarking on the Uncharted Mastering Deep Understanding through Observational Prowess

The “Rendered Poultry Products Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The Rendered Poultry Products Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with a valuation of approximately USD 6.53 billion in 2021. Rendered poultry products, derived from processing poultry by-products, have gained prominence due to their versatile applications across various industries. This report delves into the dynamics, trends, and projections shaping the landscape of the rendered poultry products market.

The rendering of animals is one of the earliest types of recycling involves the remnants of animal tissues that are converted into useful goods including meat meal, poultry meal, bone meal, and others. Such derived products are frequently utilized as feed components for poultry, livestock, aquaculture, and other domestic animals. Rendered poultry products are made by heating and processing poultry byproducts such as fat, skin, and internal organs to extract usable materials. These products are an important source of valuable nutrients and are used in a range of ways in the food and agriculture industries.

Market Overview:

Rendered poultry products encompass a wide range of items such as fats, meal, and protein concentrates, extracted from poultry processing by-products like feathers, skin, and bones. The market has experienced steady expansion, driven by increasing demand for animal feed, pet food, and industrial applications.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Factors propelling the growth of the rendered poultry products market include rising consumption of poultry meat globally, expansion of the food processing industry, and growing awareness regarding sustainable waste management practices. Additionally, technological advancements in rendering processes and increased focus on recycling poultry by-products for economic and environmental sustainability are shaping market trends.

According to the “American Feed Industry Association,” 2021, rendering reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 72% and fossil fuel use by 80%, and it also prevents about 90% of all GHG emissions as compared to industrial composting. Rendering has been valued for generations and is recognized as the most sustainable method for lowering food waste, cutting carbon emissions, and reclaiming water. Moreover, the rising development of novel products using animal byproducts, as well as the increasing initiatives by the key market players are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years.

Competitive Landscape:

The rendered poultry products market is characterized by intense competition among key players such as Tyson Foods Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., JBS USA Holdings, Inc., and Cargill, Incorporated. Strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and expansion of production capacities are prevalent among market participants to gain a competitive edge.

Major market players included in this report are:

Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.)

JG Pears (U.K.)

Brazilian Renderers (Brazil)

West Coast Reduction Ltd. (U.S.)

Leo Group (U.K.)

The Tonnies Group (Germany)

Allanasons Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Akiolis Group (France)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.)

Nordfeed (Turkey)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Darling Ingredients Inc. unveiled that the company has completed its acquisition of 18 rendering plants of Valley Proteins Inc. as it has a successful rendering business. Accordingly, this initiative assists in strengthening the business strengthening as well as expanding its ability to offer additional low-carbon intensity feedstock in the worldwide market.

In April 2022, Tyson Foods Inc. announced plans to replace its current River Valley Ingredients plant in Alabama, United States, with a new rendering plant. The new factory is likely to be operational and is located close to the Hanceville Cullman rural site by the end of 2023.

Market Segmentation:

The rendered poultry products market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-user industries. Product types include poultry fats, poultry meal, and poultry protein concentrates, each finding applications across animal feed, pet food, and various industrial sectors.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Poultry Fat

Grease

Protein Meal

Others

By Grade:

Solo Entrepreneurs & Individuals

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is analyzed across key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Factors influencing regional market dynamics include variations in poultry production, regulatory frameworks, consumer preferences, and economic development.

Future Outlook:

The rendered poultry products market is poised for sustained growth, with a projected healthy growth rate of more than 3.24% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Continued investments in research and development, expansion into emerging markets, and strategic collaborations are anticipated to drive market expansion further.

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

