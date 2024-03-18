Micellar Casein Market Exploring the Unseen Uncharted Territory Techniques Leading the Way in Research

The “Micellar Casein Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction:

The Micellar Casein Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, propelled by increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with casein protein consumption. Micellar casein, a slow-digesting protein derived from milk, has garnered significant attention from athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals due to its sustained-release properties and amino acid profile. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the micellar casein market, focusing on its current status, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

Micellar casein is a high-protein source that contains five essential proteins: beta, gamma, delta, alpha, and kappa Any protein that is changed or eliminated causes the native micelle protein to disappear. It is accessible in its natural condition and quickly absorbed by the body. It promotes a sense of fullness and speeds up recovery since it provides muscles with protein for up to 12 hours. Micellar casein also stimulates the muscles that help wounds heal. Micellar casein is often used in sports nutrition because it can transport amino acids to the muscle cells.

Market Overview:

The micellar casein market was valued at approximately USD 736 million in 2021, reflecting robust growth driven by rising demand for functional foods, dietary supplements, and sports nutrition products. Factors such as increasing health consciousness, growing fitness trends, and expanding consumer base in emerging economies have contributed to the market’s expansion. Micellar casein, known for its slow-release protein properties, has emerged as a preferred choice among athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking sustained muscle recovery and growth.

According to Statista, the worldwide sports nutrition and supplements market was valued at 44.43 billion US dollars in 2021, with a 7.5% annual growth rate, thus, in turn, these factors are likely to escalate the demand for micellar casein in the global market. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for plant-based protein alternatives. As more food manufacturers look for natural and functional ingredients, the demand for micellar casein is expected to increase are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, Micellar casein’s market expansion is anticipated to be constrained by fluctuating milk costs that are caused by a variety of environmental factors. Micellar casein is primarily made from skimmed milk using membrane filtering.

Growth Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the micellar casein market. These include the growing popularity of protein-rich diets, rising demand for clean-label and natural ingredients, and increasing investments in sports nutrition and wellness products. Furthermore, the expanding application of micellar casein in functional foods, infant nutrition, and medical nutrition products is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, advancements in protein extraction technologies and product innovations are likely to stimulate market expansion.

Major market players included in this report are:

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

The Milky Whey, Inc.

Protein Co

Havero Hoogwegt B.V.

Idaho Milk Products, Inc.

Milk Specialties Global

AMCO Proteins

Ingredia SA

Glanbia Nutritional’s, Inc.

Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2022, Arla Foods Ingredients has signed a partnership with Belgian dairy cooperative Milcobel for a new supply arrangement. As per the agreement, Milcobel will supply whey protein retentate from its Langemark mozzarella production facility. Before using the raw material to create speciality ingredients for high-end protein markets, Arla Foods Ingredients will refine it. They include whey protein hydrolysates for medicinal nutrition and milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) for newborn formulae.

In January 2022, Hoogwegt Royal A-ware signed a partnership to sell milk powders and creams manufactured by Royal A-ware in Aalter (Belgium). In addition to giving Hoogwegt a strong base to provide a consistent supply of high-quality milk powders and cream to its clients, the relationship with Royal A-ware also enables Hoogwegt to provide these dairy products to customers inside and outside of Europe.

Market Challenges:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the micellar casein market faces certain challenges. These include fluctuating raw material prices, stringent regulatory requirements, and competition from alternative protein sources such as whey protein and plant-based proteins. Moreover, limited consumer awareness in some regions and concerns regarding lactose intolerance and allergenicity may impede market growth to some extent.

Future Outlook:

The micellar casein market is poised for continued growth, with projections indicating a healthy CAGR of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Factors such as increasing product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding distribution networks are expected to drive market expansion further. Moreover, the growing adoption of micellar casein in novel applications such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and animal nutrition presents untapped opportunities for market players to explore.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Micellar Casein Isolate

Micellar Casein Concentrate

By Application:

Beverages & Smoothies

Clinical Nutrition

Bakery

Meat Product

Nutritional Powders & Bars

Protein Fortification

Dairy Beverages

Supplements

Infant Nutrition

Fresh Dairy Products

Cheese

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

