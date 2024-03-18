Inventory Tags Market Riding the Waves of Innovation Future-Proofing Your Business Strategies

The “Inventory Tags Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Inventory Tags Market Overview

The inventory tags market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing need for efficient inventory management across various industries. Inventory tags play a crucial role in tracking, identifying, and managing inventory items throughout their lifecycle, from procurement to distribution.

Inventory Tags is a barcode or radio frequency identification enabled labels that are utilized for tracking of various products across different industries such as e-commerce, manufacturing, retail, and logistics & Transportation among others. These tags are attached with the outer packaging of the product to the purpose of performing manual inventory count as well as automated counting in an inventory management System (IMS).

Market Growth Drivers

Several factors contribute to the growth of the inventory tags market. One of the primary drivers is the rising adoption of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology for inventory tracking. RFID tags offer real-time visibility into inventory levels, enabling businesses to streamline operations and reduce costs associated with stockouts and overstocking.

Moreover, the growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and product traceability is driving the demand for advanced inventory tagging solutions. Industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage are increasingly deploying inventory tags to ensure compliance with stringent regulations and enhance product safety.

According to Statista – In 2020, the global supply chain management market was estimated at USD 15.85 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 31 billion by 2026. Also, rising industrialization in emerging countries and growing expansion of e-commerce sector worldwide would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with RFID enabled Inventory Tags stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape

The inventory tags market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Leading companies are investing in research and development to introduce innovative tagging solutions that offer improved accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Major market players included in this report are:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tyco International plc

3M Company

Alien Technology, LLC

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Brady Corporation

Smartrac Technology GmbH

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Ohio, USA based Avery Dennison, a leader in branding labels & tags rolled out its latest range of On-Metal UHF RFID solutions. These tags are specially formulated to perform when placed on objects that contains metal, foil, and liquids.

In April 2021, Halen ski, Finland based Stora Enso launched a new recyclable RFID (Radio-frequency Identification) tag for microwave-safe use. This new RFID tag is intended for item-level ready-meal tagging and tracking.

Key Market Trends

The inventory tags market is witnessing notable trends that are shaping its landscape. One prominent trend is the integration of inventory tagging solutions with cloud-based inventory management systems. This integration enables seamless data capture, analysis, and reporting, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and optimize inventory levels in real time.

Additionally, there is a growing preference for customizable and durable inventory tags that can withstand harsh environments and extended use. Manufacturers are focusing on developing tags with enhanced durability, resistance to moisture, chemicals, and abrasion, catering to the diverse needs of different industries.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America dominates the inventory tags market, owing to the presence of a large number of retail chains, manufacturing facilities, and logistics companies. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing adoption of advanced inventory management technologies.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Barcodes

RFID

By Label Type

Plastic

Paper

Metal

By Printing Technology

Digital Printing

Flexography

Lithography

Screen Printing

Gravure

Others

By End Use

Industrial

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

