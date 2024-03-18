FinTech Lending Market CAGR of 27.4%, Future-Proofing Essentials Strategies for Business Stability

The “FinTech Lending Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction:

FinTech Lending Market is valued approximately USD 573.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The FinTech lending market has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses access capital. With advancements in technology and changing consumer preferences, FinTech lending has emerged as a formidable force within the financial services industry. This report explores the market dynamics, trends, and future outlook of the FinTech lending sector.

FinTech Lending also known as FinTech Lending is a type of lending procedure utilized by banking and non-banking financial organization to process loan online with the help of Fintech solutions. The financial institution uses digital channels for disbursement & collection of loan re payment. The application of Fintech solutions in lending automates the lending process and reduces overall turnaround time for loan disbursement. The increasing penetration of digital lending services and growing internet penetration in emerging markets as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Market Overview:

The FinTech lending market, valued at approximately USD 573.05 billion in 2021, has witnessed remarkable expansion, driven by factors such as increasing digitization, changing regulatory landscapes, and growing demand for convenient and accessible financial services. As traditional banking practices face disruption, FinTech lenders have capitalized on innovative technologies to streamline processes, reduce costs, and offer tailored solutions to borrowers.

According to Statista – in 2019, the digital lending market in India was valued at USD 110 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 350 billion by end of 2023. Moreover, growing penetration of internet services in another driving factor accelerating the market growth. For instance, as per Statista – in 2020, globally the total number of internet users were estimated at 4.6 billion, and this number further increased to 4.9 billion in 2021. Also, rising digitization in BFSI sector worldwide and growing emergence of AI & ML technologies would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, rising concern over data privacy and credit risk associated with fintech lending impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Several key drivers propel the growth of the FinTech lending market. These include the rise of alternative credit assessment methods leveraging big data and machine learning, the increasing adoption of mobile banking and digital payment solutions, and the growing demand for small business and consumer loans. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online financial services, further fueling the expansion of the FinTech lending ecosystem.

Major market players included in this report are:

Avant LLC

Braviant Holdings

Fundbox

Funding Circle

Kabbage Funding

Lending Club Bank

OnDeck

RateSetter

Social Finance Inc.

Tavant

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, India based M2P Fintech announced the launch of its core lending suite. This new suit facilitates different aspects of lending including Onboarding (digital identity & KYC), loan management (loan origination and management), Debt management (collections), Go to Market strategies (partnerships), data services (Account Aggregation), operations, and access to consumption platforms (Buy Now Pay Later, Cards, UPI, and Fleet).

Market Forecast:

The market is anticipated to maintain a robust growth trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 27.4% during the forecast period 2022-2029. This growth is expected to be driven by factors such as continued technological innovation, expansion into underserved markets, and strategic partnerships between FinTech companies and traditional financial institutions. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of FinTech lending among consumers and businesses is likely to contribute to market expansion.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its rapid growth, the FinTech lending sector faces several challenges, including regulatory compliance, cybersecurity risks, and concerns about data privacy. However, these challenges also present opportunities for market participants to differentiate themselves through robust risk management practices, innovative product offerings, and enhanced customer experiences. Moreover, the evolving regulatory landscape offers the potential for collaboration between FinTech firms and regulatory authorities to foster a more conducive environment for innovation and growth.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Business Lending

Consumer Lending

By Business Model

Balance Sheet Lenders

Marketplace Lenders

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs]

By Lending Channel

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the current tendencies and SWOT analysis.

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with increase possibilities of the market in the years to come.

Market segmentation evaluation which include qualitative and quantitative lookup incorporating the have an effect on of monetary and non-economic aspects.

Regional and use degree evaluation integrating the demand and grant forces that are influencing the boom of the market.

Market fee (USD Million) and extent (Units Million) facts for every phase and sub-segment

Competitive panorama involving the market share of principal players, alongside with the new initiatives and techniques adopted by means of gamers in the previous years.

Comprehensive organization profiles masking the product offerings, key economic information, latest developments, SWOT analysis, and techniques employed through the predominant market players.

