Enterprise Quantum Computing Market (CAGR) of over 29.7%, Preparing for Tomorrow Future-Proofing Your Business Strategies

The "Enterprise Quantum Computing Market" Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The enterprise quantum computing market has experienced remarkable growth, reaching a valuation of approximately USD 1.78 billion in 2021. This burgeoning sector is poised for substantial expansion, with experts forecasting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 29.7% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2029.

Enterprise Quantum Computing refers to application of quantum computing in business process. Quantum Computing differs from traditional computing technologies as it uses the technology based on quantum phenomena. Unlike traditional computers, it uses quantum bits (qubits) for data processing thus making it faster processing as compared to other systems. The increasing investment in quantum computing technology and growing demand for high performance computing as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Market Dynamics:

The accelerated growth of the enterprise quantum computing market can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, advancements in quantum computing technology have spurred increased adoption across various industries, ranging from finance and healthcare to manufacturing and logistics. Additionally, rising demand for high-performance computing solutions to tackle complex computational problems has fueled the uptake of quantum computing solutions among enterprises. Moreover, strategic collaborations and partnerships between technology firms, research institutions, and government agencies have further bolstered market growth by fostering innovation and driving R&D initiatives.

According to Statista – as of 2020, the revenue in the global quantum computing was estimated at USD and the revenue is projected to grow to USD 8.6 billion by 2027. Moreover, in January 2021, France government announced its national strategy for quantum technologies. Under the five-year 1.8 billion (USD 1.73 billion) plan the government aims to finance research in quantum computing, communications, and sensing. Furthermore, Quantum computing is widely getting acceptance across different industries such as in Life Sciences it used in personalized medicine and drug discovery, and in Defense Sector it is utilized in verification and validation of complex systems and to develop machine learning algorithms. Also, increasing number of medical research worldwide and rising need for secure computing platforms across different industries would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The enterprise quantum computing market is characterized by intense competition, with several key players vying for market share. Companies such as IBM Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc., Rigetti Computing, and Honeywell International Inc. are among the frontrunners in the market, leveraging their technological expertise and strategic alliances to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, startups and emerging players are making significant strides in the market, driving innovation and disrupting traditional paradigms.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alibaba Group

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google LL

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Management Corporation (IBM)

ID Quantique

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2021, Rigetti Computing rolled out world’s first multi-chip quantum processor. This new processor contains a proprietary modular architecture that accelerates commercialization of Quantum computing.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America currently holds a dominant position in the enterprise quantum computing market, owing to the presence of leading technology firms, robust R&D infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by increasing investments in quantum computing research and development across countries like China, Japan, and India.

Market Segmentation:

The enterprise quantum computing market can be segmented based on various parameters, including technology type, application, and end-user industry. Quantum annealing, quantum gate, and topological qubit are among the prominent technology types driving market growth. In terms of applications, optimization, simulation, and machine learning are key areas witnessing substantial adoption of quantum computing solutions. Furthermore, industries such as finance, healthcare, energy, and aerospace are emerging as primary end-users of enterprise quantum computing technologies.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Technology

Quantum Annealing

Superconducting

Trapped Ion

Quantum Dot

By Application

Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI

Optimization

Simulation & Data Modelling

Cyber Security

By End Use Industry

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace & Defense

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

