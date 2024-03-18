Cybersecurity Mesh Market CAGR of 14.82%, Strategies for Sustainability Future-Proofing Your Business Amidst Change

The “Cybersecurity Mesh Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Cybersecurity Mesh Market: Unveiling Growth Opportunities

The Cybersecurity Mesh Market has emerged as a pivotal player in safeguarding digital assets, valued at approximately USD 50.54 billion in 2021. With an anticipated growth rate surpassing 14.82% over the forecast period spanning 2022 to 2029, this sector is poised for significant expansion and evolution.

Cybersecurity mesh is type of cyber defense strategy that independently secures each device with its own perimeter – including firewalls and network protection tools. Cybersecurity mesh controls to protect the systems, networks, programs, data, and devices from cyber-attacks. The application of Cybersecurity mash offers various advantages such as increased flexibility, adaptability. The increasing expenditure on cybersecurity worldwide and rising incidences of cybercrimes as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Market Dynamics

The exponential rise in cyber threats coupled with the proliferation of digital transformation initiatives across industries has propelled the demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions. The advent of interconnected devices, cloud computing, and remote work paradigms has amplified the complexity and sophistication of cyber attacks, necessitating a paradigm shift in defensive strategies.

According to Statista – in 2019, the spending in the global cybersecurity industry was estimated at USD 40.8 billion, and the market increased to USD 60 billion in 2021.Moreover, rising incidences of cybercrimes is another factor fueling up the market growth. For instance, as per Statista – in 2020, the average cost of a data breach in the healthcare sector worldwide was estimated at USD 9.23 million, and the cost increased to USD 10 million in March 2022. Also, rising emergence of disruptive technologies and growing advancements in AI & blockchain technologies would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period.

Key Trends

The cybersecurity mesh approach, characterized by its decentralized, distributed architecture, is gaining traction as a potent defense mechanism against evolving cyber threats. By extending security capabilities to the edge of the network, cybersecurity mesh solutions offer enhanced visibility, control, and resilience, effectively fortifying organizations against diverse cyber risks.

Market Drivers

Factors such as the increasing adoption of IoT devices, rising concerns regarding data privacy and compliance, and the growing emphasis on zero-trust security frameworks are driving the adoption of cybersecurity mesh solutions across verticals. Additionally, the escalating frequency and severity of cyber attacks, including ransomware, phishing, and supply chain breaches, are compelling organizations to fortify their cyber defenses with robust, adaptable security architectures.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Fortinet

Microsoft Corporation

Trend Micro

Stefanini Group

Exium

Smartz Solutions

E-SPIN

Trust Matrix

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, Logicalis launched a new security solution named Secure on Mesh. This new on Mesh solution enables agility and innovation by transforming an organization’s security into a ‘flexible yet impenetrable fabric across the entire digital ecosystem.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising growth prospects, the cybersecurity mesh market faces challenges such as interoperability issues, integration complexities, and skills shortages. However, these challenges present opportunities for innovation and collaboration among cybersecurity vendors, fostering the development of interoperable, scalable solutions tailored to diverse organizational needs.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is anticipated to dominate the cybersecurity mesh market, fueled by the presence of leading cybersecurity vendors, stringent regulatory mandates, and high awareness regarding cyber threats. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is poised to witness rapid growth, driven by the expanding digital infrastructure, burgeoning cybersecurity investments, and increasing cyber resilience initiatives across the region.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Cloud Based

On-premises

By Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

