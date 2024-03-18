Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Future-Proofing Your Business Riding the Waves of Innovation

The “Data Center Infrastructure Management Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Analysis

The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market has witnessed robust growth, with a valuation of approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2021. This market segment is poised for further expansion, projected to maintain a healthy growth rate of more than 11.8% over the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2029. Data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) is the organization’s fusion of the IT and facilities management departments.

A DCIM programme aims to give administrators a comprehensive understanding of a data center’s performance so that resources such as electricity, machinery, and floor space are used as effectively as feasible. Data centres supporting infrastructure and IT equipment are measured, monitored, and managed using DCIM software. This makes it possible for operators of data centres to run effective operations while streamlining infrastructure design planning. Software for DCIM can be housed on-site or in the cloud. The Data Center Infrastructure Management market is expanding because of the emergence of next-generation DCIM offerings, data center optimization initiatives to mandate to address critical infrastructure inefficiencies and indispensable requirements to improve data center uptime and energy efficiency.

Market Dynamics

Several factors contribute to the positive trajectory of the DCIM market. The increasing demand for efficient data management solutions, driven by the rapid proliferation of digital data and the adoption of cloud computing, serves as a primary driver. Moreover, businesses are increasingly prioritizing the optimization of their data center operations to enhance performance and reduce costs, further fueling the demand for DCIM solutions.

Technological Advancements

The evolution of technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the DCIM landscape. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are facilitating the development of more sophisticated DCIM platforms capable of providing real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated management functionalities. These technological innovations empower businesses to streamline their data center operations, improve resource utilization, and mitigate risks effectively.

The 2018 Voice of the Enterprise: Datacenter Transformation, Budgets, and Outlook study found that 41% of respondents rented space from colocation data centre providers, 54% owned and operated their data centres, and 57% agreed to use cloud service providers. The popularity of Software as a Service (SaaS) products has increased as a result of the hybrid approach’s ongoing adoption for both agility and 24×7 connection. As a result, the rising adoption of cloud-based deployments to overcome the limitation, the demand for Data Center Infrastructure Management also rises. Another important component driving space increase is technological advancement in the inclination of organizations for cloud-based deployments to overcome on-premises limitations and rise in the number of data center facilities across geographies. However, complex implementation processes and uncertainty over returns on investments create reluctance among data center teams stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape

The DCIM market is characterized by intense competition, with key players focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Leading companies operating in this market include Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Vertiv Group Corp, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., among others.

Major market players included in this report are:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Nlyte Software

Sunbird Software, Inc.Abb

Siemens

Eaton

Unityonecloud

FNT Software

Device42

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2021, Seimens unveiled the new IT platform with an open Industrial Edge environment. Scalable deployment of IT systems and applications in the working environment is made possible and served by this. B2B clients can now buy and use various software components from a single platform, as well.

Market Segmentation

The DCIM market can be segmented based on solutions, services, deployment models, and end-user industries. Key solution categories include asset management, capacity planning, energy management, and environmental monitoring. Services encompass consulting, implementation, and maintenance. Deployment models range from on-premises to cloud-based solutions. End-user industries span across IT & telecommunications, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America currently holds a significant share of the DCIM market, attributed to the presence of established IT infrastructure, technological advancements, and a high concentration of data-intensive industries. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing investments in data center infrastructure, and the burgeoning digital transformation initiatives across various sectors.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application:

Asset Management

Capacity Planning

Power Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

BI and Analytics

Others

By Data Center Type:

Enterprise Data Center

Managed Data Center

Colocation Data Center

Cloud and Edge Data Center

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

IT and ITES

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

